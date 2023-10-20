VIP AUDIO 10/20 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A recap of Q3 in CMLL and AEW with renowned lucha expert TheCubsFan (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the second part of our series closing the books on Q3 2023, looking at the best matches and wrestlers of the quarter. In this episode the focus is on the world of lucha libre and, more specifically, Alan’s pick for the best promotion in the world – CMLL. Lucha expert and historian of many years, TheCubsFan, is our guest, and he helps us take a detailed look at the shining stars of Arena Mexico and the great matches in that legendary building during the quarter. Lucha isn’t the only topic of the day, as Cubs and Alan also list their top AEW matches and wrestlers of the period – fittingly with the connection the promotions have this week as Mistico makes his AEW TV debut. A great time to get Cubs on. Check out all his work at LuchaBlog, and enjoy the show!

