Impact Wrestling Live Event Results – Glasgow, Scotland (10/26): Sabin & Shelley vs. Alexander & Eric Young, Trinity vs. Jayne, Grado vs. Miguel, Edwards vs. Rhino, more

IMPACT WRESTLING “UK INVASION TOUR”

OCTOBER 26, 2023

GLASGOW SCOTLAND AT THE O2 ACADEMY

REPORT BY JULIAN FROM WRESTLING-INFOS.DE

Estimated Attendance: 400

(1) Joe Hendry pinned Rich Swann in a Glasglow Cup semi-final.

(2) Frankie Kazarian beat Heath Slater via submission in a Glasglow Cup semi-final.

(3) Moose & Brian Myers & Deonna Purrazzo beat Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster & Dani Luna) when Moose pinned Andrews.

(4) Eddie Edwards pinned Rhino.

(5) Jordynn Grace pinned Gisele Shaw.

(6) Grado pinned Trey Miguel.

(7) Trinity pinned Emersyn Jayne to retain the TNA Knockouts Title.

(8) Joe Hendry pinned Joe Hendry to win the Glasglow Cup.

(9) The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated Josh Alexander & Eric Young.

