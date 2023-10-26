WWE announces Germany to host a major PLE event titled “Bash in Berlin” for first time ever next August

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced that Germany will host a major PLE event for first time ever next August. The event, taking place Aug. 31, 2024, will emanate from Berlin, Germany at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. Built in 2006, the arena has a concert capacity of 17,000. It will be less than that for WWE given the entrance stage and camera areas.

WWE notes in the press release this is the latest in additional events being hosted outside of the United States.

The announcement of Bash In Berlin in partnership with Live Nation follows the huge success of multiple International WWE Premium Live Events over the past 12 months, including: Elimination Chamber from Montreal, Backlash from Puerto Rico, Night of Champions from Jeddah and Money In The Bank from London. Australia will play host to Elimination Chamber: Perth on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Fans interested in pre-sale ticket access can CLICK HERE.

They are also offering Priority Pass ticket packages from On Location, which offers fans the chance for premium seating, pre-show hospitality wit wrestler appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, and more. Fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. More information is available HERE.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE Live Event Results from Munich, Germany (10/25): Rollins vs. Nakamura, Judgment Day vs. New Day, Cody vs. Miz, Imperium vs. Alpha Academy, plus Rhea, Sami, Dom, Jey, Gunther

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: CJ Perry (f/k/a Lana) on her AEW debut and why it took her so long to join Miro in the company, working with The Rock, whether she wants to wrestle again