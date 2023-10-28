VIP AUDIO 10/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-27-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: McMahon parody angle, why Joe vs. Liger only went 7 minutes, Angle-Cena, TNA Bound for Glory and TV ratings (36 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 27, 2005 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:

  • TNA’s ratings trend, Bound for Glory’s probable buyrate.
  • What TNA is doing wrong on PPV, why TNA might be influenced to be like WWE.
  • Why TNA isn’t a true alternative right now, how TNA’s booking is influenced by 40 years ago.
  • Why TNA’s booking doesn’t work in the context of TNA’s style.
  • Why the wrestlers can’t pull off TNA’s style of booking.
  • How to better utilize TNA’s booking style by eliminating gimmick matches.
  • Why TNA needs to use less to mean more, an exclusive on why Samoa Joe vs. Jushin Liger went only seven minutes.
  • Why TNA’s characters don’t match their actions.
  • The Vince McMahon parody angle.
  • Why the segment was wrong for a different reason than content.
  • How WWE can fix the situation of focusing on non-money drawing storylines.
  • Why no one’s talking about John Cena-Kurt Angle.
  • What Smackdown is doing right with Eddie Guerrero.
  • How Chris Benoit and Booker T have made the U.S. Title mean the most since the late ’90s.
  • Ring of Honor’s weekend line up.
  • And more.

