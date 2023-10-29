10/28 WWE Live Event Results (10/28): Rollins vs. Nakamura for WWE Title, Judgment Day vs. New Day, Gunther vs. Bronson Reed, Ripley vs. Rodriguez, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS

OCTOBER 28, 2023

BERLIN, GERMANY AT MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA

REPORT BY JULIAN OF wrestling-infos.de

Sebastian Hack welcomed fans to the arena and starts an “Uso!” chant with the crowd.

(1) Sami Zayn beat Dominik Mysterio via DQ to Dominik retained the NXT North American Title. J.D. McDonagh interfered.

After the match, McDonagh and Dominik attacked Sami. Jey Uso made the save. Sami and Jey demanded a match against them.

(2) Sami Zayn & Jey Uso beat Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh when Jey pinned Rey after a spear.

(3) Rhea Ripley (w/Dominik Mysterio) pinned Raquel Rodriguez after a Riptide. Dominik tried to interfere, but got hit with a clothesline by Raquel Rodriguez. Ripley hit Riptide on Rodriguez right after that.

“Big” Bronson Reed promises in a video segment to dethrone Gunther later.

Chad Gable said he is proud that he represented USA at Olympia. Then he talked about the Berlin football clubs Hertha BSC and Union, but both aren’t having any success. Because of that, he is now a fan of FC Bayern München, the most successful football club in Germany. He tried to start a “Munich” chant, but the crowd didn’t follow. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser enter the ring for the next match.

(4) Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis w/Maxxine Dupri) when Kaiser pinned Gable after the Imperial Bomb.

The Miz tried to convince the crowd that he has the biggest balls, but the crowd didn’t agree with him.

(5) Cody Rhodes pinned The Miz after a Cross Rhodes. Cody told the crowd that he is looking forward to the Premium Live Event in Germany next year.

(6) The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor & Damian Priest) defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship when Bálor pinned Woods after hitting Coup de Grâce.

(7) Gunther beat Bronson Reed by after hitting a Powerbomb to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Vinci and Kaiser joined Gunther in the ring and celebrated his victory. They also hyped the crowd for the PLE in Berlin, which will happen in the same arena next year.

They played a commercial for the “Crown Jewel” event next week.

(8) Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura after a Stomp in Berlin Street Fight to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Rollins thanked the crowd for the support and signs his theme song with them.

