FREE PODCAST 10/29 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Jerry Lynn talks about art of wrestling, classics with RVD and Waltman, retirement, more + Fann interviews Counihan about women’s wrestling (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (10-18-2013) features Jerry Lynn talking with live callers about Lynn’s recent retirement, life after wrestling, how he plans to remain involved in the wrestling business, the art of wrestling he learned over two decades, classic matches with RVD and Sean Waltman, and much more.

Then in a bonus segment from five years ago (10-27-2018), PWTorch columnist Rich Fann interviews current PWTorch columnist and podcaster Alan Counihan (a/k/a Alan4L) to talk WWE Evolution including his impassioned defense of Alicia Foxx, thoughts on Becky Lynch’s attitude change, as well as women’s matches outside the WWE fans should pay attention to if they need their fix, as well as matches least/most excited for Sunday. Additionally, Alan gives his thoughts on newer New Japan additions and two wrestlers from WXW fans should pay attention to – including the world’s longest battle chant in a wrestling match. Finally, Rich and Alan posit a listener question regarding a potential WWE Women’s G1 and how that could play out.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO