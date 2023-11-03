News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-1-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week on Christian and Torrie departing WWE, Sabu & Terry Funk vs. Dudleys, Taboo Tuesday, TNA Prime Time (43 min.)

November 3, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 1, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics: The Hot Five Stories of the Week including TNA’s Primetime Impact Special on Thursday night, the departures of Christian and Torrie Wilson from WWE, this Saturday’s ROH title rematch in Chicago and, of course, a preview of tonight’s Taboo Tuesday. Plus the Indy Show Lineup of the Week with Team 3-D wrestling Sabu & Terry Funk, news on which former ECW personality is out to break into the MMA business, McNeill Sings The Hits, a new Question of the Week on WWE “legends,” and Listener Mail regarding trademark issues and “fair use.”

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

