Erik from Viking Raiders updates his injury status, has fusion surgery on his back

Erik from the Viking Raiders, who last wrestled Sept. 11, underwent back fusion surgery.

“Extremely thankful for Dr. Cordover and his staff at Andrew’s Sports Medicine and to WWE for always making sure I have the best care possible,” he wrote on Twitter/X. “C6/C7 fusion surgery was successful and recovery begins now. I’m excited for my cybernetic upgrades to come fully online.”

Extremely thankful for Dr Cordover and his staff at Andrew’s Sports Medicine and to @WWE for always making sure I have the best care possible. C6/C7 fusion surgery was successful and recovery begins now. I’m excited for my cybernetic upgrades to come fully online. pic.twitter.com/uS6cz2bwTp — Erik (@Erik_WWE) November 2, 2023

Erik’s partner, Ivar, has been wrestling singles matches since Erik went down with an injury.

