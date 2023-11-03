ROCKET STRAPS: Using Key Metrics to Rank the Top Ten Wrestlers Prioritized By WWE this week, including Seth, Imperium, Miz, LA Knight, Ricochet, LWO, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

As we enter Week 9 of the NFL season, injuries are beginning to hobble many starting quarterbacks. More than a third of all teams have needed to rely on their backup QB to some degree this season. It’s an annual reminder that the most successful teams are the ones with the deepest rosters.

As we head into Crown Jewel, depth is becoming a pressing issue for WWE’s two leading factions. Judgement Day is seemingly always looking to fortify their roster, yet rarely makes any moves. The way things have lined up heading into this Saturday, it feels as though within the next couple weeks, turnover in their ranks is imminent.

On the Smackdown side of things, Dave Meltzer has reported that Roman Reigns is not currently scheduled to appear at Survivor Series later this month. It therefore seems inevitable that the Bloodline’s quarterback will be taking a bit more time away, which should open the door for backup QB, “HIM” Jim Uso to return to the starting role.

The absence of the champ will undoubtedly be poorly received by fans who’ve already grown annoyed with the limited amount of appearances Reigns has made since SummerSlam. With Jimmy shining in his unexpected breakout role following the departure of brother Jey to Monday night, however, this turn of events will no doubt be a win for WWE viewers.

The moving parts associated with the two factions will have an immediate effect on the entire upper half of this week’s Priority Top 10. Already boasting six names who have risen from unranked status just a week ago, including two who are making their Priority debut, this weekly compilation draws attention to the fact that WWE is focused on keeping things fresh heading out of 2023 and towards the Royal Rumble.

As always, the information taken into account to accumulate these lists include metrics such as quarter-hour ratings, who is featured in the open, closing, and top of the hour segments, names promoted in each shows preview, championships, and wins. I also factor in estimated monthly merchandise sales leaders, whose appearances begin with a higher floor than the others.

Priority Top 10

1. Judgement Day (1)

Damien Priest has been itching for some time to cash in his briefcase, yet his faction mates always seem to have something else in mind that derails him. The scowl/smile/scowl Priest displayed behind the back of Rhea Ripley this week was the most telling sign yet that Señor Money In The Bank is just about through with all the shenanigans. Fortunately for Judgement Day, it seems Rhea Ripley has a transition plan all worked out.

Two months of tracking WWE’s booking priorities has left no doubt that the company is dedicated to the success of the Judgement Day. Certainly, they’ll continue to rack up major points with show opening and closing segments, but whether that air time will serve to finally cement Drew McIntyre as a priority while Damien Priest attempts a solo climb remains to be seen.

2. Bloodline (10)

Were every wrestler on the roster tracked individually, Roman Reigns would top the Priority Top 10 every week he appears. With his actions so completely tied to the rest of his stable, though, and with Judgement Day spread out all over Monday night’s three-hour showcase, the Bloodline takes a slight backseat as we head towards Crown Jewel.

The collective of Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa have dominated this list in the past, even with their leader relegated to a phantom phone call. If Reigns is indeed headed towards another sabbatical, there’s little reason to think a different form of the Bloodline won’t continue to dominate Friday nights.

3. L.A. Knight (2)

By this time next week, we’ll know whether or not the Fastest Rising Star in WWE™ is receiving a championship bump to go with that of his incredible merchandise numbers. If not, it seems unlikely that a direct program with Roman Reigns will continue.

That said, Knight’s limited time in the main event spotlight has shown that he has staying power, so whoever he ends up in the mix with going forward can expect to get a lift more than Knight should anticipate a drop.

4. John Cena (9)

I’ll continue to laud the perfect usage of John Cena in his current iteration. Every week for the past month, he has placed third on Smackdown’s Priority list, typically just behind the Bloodline and L.A. Knight, and once behind the LWO. It makes all the sense in the world for as long as WWE has him at their disposal, that he’ll continue to place above everyone else on the show.

If there’s one negative to be found with this version of Cena, its that his preacher mode sometimes undercuts his believability, making it so the humble, insecure portions of his promos are inadvertently revealed to be a set up for his overly-confident, soaring closing lines.

It’s nothing we’re not already used to from Cena, though, and only stands out in this current era of thoughtfully developed characters and nuanced storylines. Win or lose this Saturday, my prediction is for Cena to be sitting near this same spot once again next week.

5. Seth Rollins (NR)

It finally feels as though Seth Rollins has something to truly sink his teeth into. He and Drew McIntyre continue to bring tremendous work out of one another and Rollins promo this week reflected exactly that.

A trend we’re seeing here is regardless of Rollins predicament or usage, each week he’s trusted with holding down an important top-of-the-hour segment. A victory at Crown Jewel should provide us with many more weeks of the same. If he comes away from the show without the title though, we might be seeing that segment handed off to someone else along with Rollins spot on this list.

6. Sami Zayn (NR)

Though Vince Russo may disagree with his usage, Sami Zayn this week scored an impressive Raw sandwich, kicking things off with a startlingly fiery promo on the Judgement Day, then wrapping up the show with a storyline-filled match against Damien Priest. In the middle, we had his friendship with Jey Uso once again showcased. Though Zayn has declared himself ready for another singles push, it almost feel like a natural that he and Jey will soon be teaming up, perhaps in pursuit of the tag titles.

A newly scorned Damien Priest out looking for babyface redemption, perhaps under the guidance of someone who’s recently battled his way through trust issues, would be the perfect ingredient to truly spice things up on Monday nights.

7. Imperium (NR)

Is Giovanni in or is he out? We know the Ring General is going nowhere and Kaiser seems solidified as his right hand man. The group nails it with every assignment they’re given, so now would be a good time for some dominant cohesion.

Is there a bigger heel move than verbally destroying an even more reviled heel, to the point of gaining them sympathy? Gunther is in his own orbit at the moment. The company seems comfortable giving him high exposure on an every other week basis right now, but it feels like it’s only a matter of time before this group is racking up huge priority points every week.

8. Miz (NR)

Holy cow, where did that come from? For seemingly years now, Miz has been tasked with getting over emerging talent. It feels understood by the audience that his most productive in-ring days are behind him and the best way to utilize his contributions is on the mic. No problem there, but a face turn?

Even if temporary, squaring off against Imperium with the fans on his side will serve as a nice change of pace for the Miz. Some callers on this past Monday’s Raw Post-Show wondered if this was perhaps the beginning of a send off program for the decorated veteran. I, for one, would like to see what kind of mileage we can get out of a babyface version of Miz that has nothing to do with him utilizing Ric Flair’s figure four.

9. Ricochet (NR)

He never feels “featured” exactly, but his consistent usage has finally risen to a prioritized level. For months, his issue has been with Nakamura, and based solely off his being used as a pawn in Shinsuke’s feud with Seth Rollins. It wasn’t the most flattering light to shine in, but Ricochet made it work.

Coming out of SummerSlam, the consensus was that his showcase match with Logan Paul was a one-and-done and that it was back to the bottom of the card for him. Instead, we see WWE transitioning that short-term feud into an altogether new program with Dirty Dom, and thusly, with the brand’s top faction.

Whether or not we find Ricochet mixing it up with the biggest names on Raw for the long haul will determine his future on this list, but the door certainly appears open.

10. LWO (NR)

From the moment Rey Mysterio stepped in and won the US Title, it felt like a Santos Escobar heel turn was coming any day. It’s now been three months, and Escobar continues to hold firm with his reverence for his idol and respect for the LWO name. All the while, it continues to feel like that heel turn is coming any day.

When Carlito joined the group, it seemed as though perhaps the Bad Apple would be the one to sew seeds of dissension. Instead, this past week, his actions were used to further develop the coming storm. It’s been a beautifully told story to this point, and one that has helped flesh out a previously undefined character along the way.

When the turn finally comes, Santos Escobar will be a made man.

Drop Outs: Logan Paul, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Damage CTRL, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Top 10

1. Bloodline (4, 2, 1)

2. L.A. Knight (1, 1, 4)

3. John Cena (3, 3, 3)

4. LWO (5, 7, 2)

5. Dragon Lee (NR)

6. Street Profits (10, NR, NR)

7. Bianca Belair (NR)

8. Kevin Owens (9, NR)

10. Chelsea Green (NR)

10. Shotzi (NR)

Raw Top 10

1 Judgement Day (1, 5, 1)

2 Seth Rollins (10, 1, 10)

3 Sami Zayn (NR, 6, NR)

4 Imperium (NR, NR, 10)

5 Miz (NR)

6 Ricochet (NR, 8, NR)

7 Jey Uso (6, 2, 6)

8 DIY (NR)

9 Creed Brothers (NR)

10 Cody Rhodes (4, 3, 4)

Thanks so much for reading. If you haven't done so already, please check out the most recent Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show and listen to Wade and I dissect this weeks episode of Raw.

