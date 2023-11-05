10 YRS AGO – TNA Live Event Report (11-2-2013): Magnus (Nick Aldis), Austin Aries, Gail Kim, ODB, Sabin, Abyss, Kazarian, Bobby Roode, James Storm

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

TNA house show results

November 2, 2013

Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

Report by Jason Ditz, PWTorch correspondent

It was weird how much more awkward the pre-show set up was compared to last year’s Mt. Pleasant show. Last year, they had six wrestlers at a table together for signings. This time, they had six wrestlers, but they were all in different spots around the area and the line snaked around the ring and up onto the stage.

Also, after I got my autographs last year I just got to my seat and waited for the show to start at 8:00 p.m. I tried that again this year, but security shooed me and some others out of our seats and back into the hallway, claiming the promotion wanted the arena cleared before the show. So after waiting in a long line to get in, another line to get autographs, I had to go out of the arena and wait in line again to be allowed back in. It didn’t make any sense to me.

The six autograph guys pre-show were (in order) Magnus, Kazarian, Bobby Roode, Bromans, and Austin Aries. All were nice (there was a young couple in front of me with like a 5-year-old kid so I judge it based on that). Kazarian, the Bromans, and Aries really went the extra mile with the kid. He seemed a little scared of Aries at first, but he got a smile out of him and got him to make a “mean face” for a picture.

After that was all done, ODB was signing autographs by the merch table. I didn’t feel like I had another “wait in line” in me so I didn’t go. The show started on time at 8:00.

(1) Magnus beat Dewey Barnes via submission. Magnus heeled it up here, bragging about how he beat Sting and got into the World Title tournament, and said Dixie Carter (major heel pop) was hand-picking his opponents to keep him ready for the tourney. Dewey Barnes came out with a lot of energy and some crowd support, but got very little offense in. Magnus eventually got the win with a Texas Cloverleaf.

(2) Abyss beat Kazarian via pinfall. Kazarian came out and acted scared of Abyss, but seemed to have the advantage for much of the match, working restholds and attacking his leg. Abyss eventually rallied for a Black Hole Slam and a three count.

(3) KO champion Gail Kim beat ODB with special referee Earl Hebner to retain the Knockouts Title. A good, solid match, very well worked. Kim played to be flirting with Hebner for special treatment, while ODB offered him some of whatever is in that flask. ODB hit a big vertical suplex, but Kim rolled her up and used the ropes for a leverage pin.

(4) X Division champion Chris Sabin beat Manik via pinfall with special referee Earl Hebner to retain the X Division Title. Very slow match for the most part. Sabin dominated and did more restholds than you’d figure for the X Division. The crowd was mostly behind Sabin after they announced he was from Detroit, but he still tried to get heat taunting some kids at ringside. Manik looked to be making a rally, but Sabin blocked a sunset flip by grabbing the ropes, and held on for a three count. Two matches in a row ending on a “heel uses the rope for leverage” and Earl caught neither.

[ Intermission went 20 minutes, starting at about 9:10 p.m. Those who bought a action figure could meet Gail Kim, and certain “loud enough” fans were given backstage passes. The intermission was mostly uneventful. ]

(5) TNA tag champions Bromans (Robbie E. & Jessie) beat James Storm & Gunner with special referee Earl Hebner to retain the Tag Titles. Really well worked match. I was impressed with how much Jesse’s improved in his relatively short career. Hebner lost control mid-way through and all four guys were in the ring for quite a while brawling. Kazarian eventually snuck out to ringside and choked Storm on the ropes, setting up Robbie E. for an implant facebuster and a three count.

I’m not entirely clear why Kazarian felt the need to interfere in this match to help a heel team retain when he’s a part of another top heel team.

(6) Austin Aries beat Bobby Roode via pinfall. Tremendous main event; a crime it was just a house show so that more people didn’t get to see it.

To start, Aries and Roode came out to a mixed reaction, with the crowd split roughly down the middle, but Aries played to the crowd and got a pop, leading Roode to have a side-conversation with Jeremy Borash. Borash then announced that Roode wants to remind the fans he’s beating Kurt Angle twice now, and that if they don’t give him the respect he deserves he’s going back to Canada and never coming back to Michigan.

That really got the crowd going, and Aries started a “get oot!” chant, yelling “Go back to Canada, eh?!” at Roode, who headed down the stage like he was leaving. Al Snow was back there, too, looking on. The referee (Brian Hebner in this case) told Borash to announce that Roode has a ten count to get to the ring or he’s suspended, something I didn’t know referees could do.

Anyhow, this ended with two nine counts and Roode slipping in and out of the ring, after which he finally got in the ring and started. Then, it was fast-paced, great action, like you’d figure from these two. Aries got the advantage and Roode, now with the crowd decidedly against him, headed back toward the stage, with Aries in hot pursuit.

Stiffest move of the night, by far, as they fought on the stage, and Roode performed a drop suplex on Aries on the hard, wooden stage. Audible thud, and Aries sold a rib injury for a while. Roode got back in the ring, Aries barely beat a count-out, but was still selling the injury, giving Roode a chance to work him over. Roode went for the crossface, but Aries got to the ropes, then Roode went for a clothesline and Aries dodged. They both started running the ropes and then TNA happens.

By which I mean Brian Hebner took a bump and was absolutely annihilated. Roode still had the advantage and hit an AA, but Hebner was still decidedly unconscious. Roode tried to wake him and got a two count, giving Aries a chance to rally. Aries went for a Last Chancery, but Roode got to the ropes. Hebner still seemed really out of it when suddenly Kazarian ran in again to try to save Roode. Hebner appeared virtually unconscious again during the run-in, so James Storm and Gunner quickly ran in to make the save. All the extraneous guys spilled out to ringside, giving Aries a chance to hit a brainbuster for a “clean” three count.

Post-match, Hebner recovered enough to count to three, but still rolled out of the ring like he was barely clinging to life. Aries celebrated, but Storm and Gunner quickly replaced him in the ring, with Storm announcing that since there are beer-drinkers in the crowd, he intends to keep the party going. This meant a photo session.

Unlike last year, the post-show photos were no longer in-ring, but were rather in front of the ring. One of the hype men explained to the guy in front of me before the show that this would be the case, as apparently for “liability” reasons they no longer let people into the ring. They let us onto that creeky stage for autographs, though.

Anyhow, the in-ring action was A+, especially for a house show. The crowd was decent, though, there were a lot of empty seats this time. (I’d say two-thirds full compared to a virtual sell-out last year.) The casino where the arena is were giving free tickets away like crazy the last couple weeks, too, so I’m guessing paid admission wasn’t great.

Borash still played up what a great crowd they had (and they were loud), saying next year he’d like to see Mt. Pleasant get a TV taping or a pay-per-view. Since the Hall seats maybe 3,000 people, that seems like a small pay-per-view, but if it does happen, I’m 100 percent getting tickets for it, because – aside from the over-priced merch and weird “clear the arena” thing – this was an amazing show.

Best Match: Aries-Roode, but all were good.

Biggest Pop: Earl Hebner (the people around me went nuts for him), ODB close second.

Biggest Heat: Bromans, also Bobby Roode when he attempted to leave. Earl also got some heat when he missed the leverage pin on ODB.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – TNA Impact TV Report (10-31-2013): Kurt Angle vs. Bobby Roode, plus Mr. Anderson, Bully Ray, ODB, Gail Kim, EC3, Gauntlet match

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: GCW “Please, Buddy” results (11/3): Vetter’s review of Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, and John Wayne Murdoch vs. Jimmy Lloyd, Ciclope, and Miedo Extremo, Blake Christian vs. Workhorse for the GCW Title, Mike Bailey vs. Gringo Loco