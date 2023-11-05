VIP AUDIO 11/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-4-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: A lot of pertinent questions about TNA as they took a big step with a Spike TV prime time special, plus WWE Taboo Tuesday (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 4, 2005 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:

TNA’s prime time special, why not to jump on the TNA bandwagon, why new viewers enjoyed the show, why long-term viewers saw the same TNA mistakes, why TNA is on the wrong track thinking short-term, why there isn’t an emotional attachment in TNA, why high spots in TNA are distractions from the ultimate goal, and how TNA is abusing the rules of pro wrestling.

Why WWE’s Taboo Tuesday was more enjoyable than Impact, the stories told at Taboo Tuesday, how John Cena was elevated at the PPV.

How ROH is affected by TNA, wrestling’s evolution from a talent to promotion-based product.

Whether WWE’s investors see the same product as pro wrestling analysts.

