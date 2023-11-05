VIP AUDIO 11/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-4-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: A lot of pertinent questions about TNA as they took a big step with a Spike TV prime time special, plus WWE Taboo Tuesday (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 4, 2005 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:
- TNA’s prime time special, why not to jump on the TNA bandwagon, why new viewers enjoyed the show, why long-term viewers saw the same TNA mistakes, why TNA is on the wrong track thinking short-term, why there isn’t an emotional attachment in TNA, why high spots in TNA are distractions from the ultimate goal, and how TNA is abusing the rules of pro wrestling.
- Why WWE’s Taboo Tuesday was more enjoyable than Impact, the stories told at Taboo Tuesday, how John Cena was elevated at the PPV.
- How ROH is affected by TNA, wrestling’s evolution from a talent to promotion-based product.
- Whether WWE’s investors see the same product as pro wrestling analysts.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply