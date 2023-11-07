FREE PODCAST 11/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: War Games announced but will more wrestlers be added, Sami vs. Seth, Women’s Battle Royal, on-site report on C.M. Punk chants (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. The show begins with Wade and Darrin discussing the War Games set-up and announcement. Also, will the teams be rounded to to five members each and who could they be? Then they had caller and email input on an array of topics including the C.M. Punk chants. An on-site correspondent detailed what happened during the Punk chants and other off-air happenings including a Cody-Seth moment after Raw and dark matches before Raw began.

