IMPACT HITS & MISSES (11/2): Machine Guns vs. Eric Young & Josh Alexander, plus Graod, Trinity, Trey Miguel, Moose, Kazarian, more

IMPACT HITS AND MISSES

NOVEMBER 2, 2023

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND AT THE O2 ACADEMY

AIRED ON AXS TV

OPINION BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) JOE HENDRY vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN – HIT

This was a pretty good opener. I dug the fact that they did a quick tournament for the people in the audience. I’m guessing that with how infrequently that Impact gets to Europe that they gave every stop on the tour a bit of a larger card. It was nice for the home town talent to get the win.

(2) MOOSE & BRIAN MYERS & DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. SUBCULTURE (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews & Dani Luna) – HIT

There was a lot of Deonna and Dani Luna in this match. I’m not sure how I feel about the longer established tag team, and the only trios team, being beat by The Most Virtuous Wrestling Gods. I like that Moose and Brian Myers are getting closer and more aligned as a tag team. It’s an interesting remnant of the short lived scumbag faction- I would have liked to see more of that.

ERIC YOUNG AND JOSH ALEXANDER BACKSTAGE – HIT

Well, ok. Not going to say that I don’t want Josh Alexander as a member of Team Canada, but it is a little late.

(3) GRADO vs. TREY MIGUEL – HIT

Alright, never watched a Grado match. I wasn’t watching when he was with TNA back in the day. He’s turned me into a fan. I thought it was going to be a quick comedy squash, but it was a turn into a really respectable match. I was a bit impressed.

(4) TRINITY vs. EMERSYN JAYNE – MINOR HIT

I was expecting more, for some reason. Emersyn Jayne put on a decent match, and Trinity put on her standard good match. I don’t know why, I can’t put a finger on why I was expecting more.

(5) MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. JOSH ALEXANDER & ERIC YOUNG – HIT

Alright, every single person in this match is a triple crown winner. I expect a great match. It was delivered, and it was given the time to really expand and breath. I feel that’s something that Impact does well, just let a match have the time to really get to it’s full potential.

FINAL THOUGHTS – MINOR HIT

Well, besides the normal high quality of matches, this episode of Impact felt weird. It took a little while for me to figure it out. It was because the show felt like a house show that was recorded. It was like the stakes were way way down. The thing is that I don’t feel that anyone phoned it in or didn’t work as hard, it was the opposite in some ways. It just felt off.

