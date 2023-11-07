AEW Collision Ratings Report (11/4): Series low for episode not head-to-head with WWE event on Peacock, key metrics and context

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday’s (11/4) episode of AEW Collision drew 366,000 viewers, easily the lowest viewership level for the series over its 21 week history, excluding the Sept. 2 holiday weekend episode that went up against WWE Payback on Peacock which drew 345,000.

Collision on Saturday did follow WWE’s Crown Jewel even on Peacock. Although it didn’t go head-to-head, there could have been viewers who only had a few hours Saturday to watch wrestling who choose Crown Jewel and thus skipped Collision. Others might’ve watched Crown Jewel on delay in the evening instead of watching Collision.

It also went up against a big LSU vs. Alabama college football game.

The advertised line-up for Collision was as follows:

Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer

Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

FTR & Rush & Preston Vance vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill & Gates of Agony – Eight-Man Tag Match

The Acclaimed’s 69 Day Championship Celebration

Although MJF and Jay White made appearances on the show in backstage pre-taped segments, they weren’t advertised for the show. Other top-level stars not on the show included (in no particular order): Adam Copeland, Don Callis, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, “Hangman” Page, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Christian Cage, and Sting, among others.

In the key 18-49 demo, Collision drew a 0.09 rating, down from 0.13 the prior week. The first seven weeks averaged a 0.22 rating, the next seven weeks averaged a 0.15, and the latest seven weeks averaged 0.12.

The male 18-49 demo drew a 0.12 rating, down from 0.19 the prior weeks. The first seven weeks averaged a 0.30 rating, the next seven weeks averaged a 0.21, and the latest seven weeks averaged 0.17.

The male 18-34 demo drew a 0.07 rating, down from 0.12 the prior weeks. The first seven weeks averaged a 0.19 rating, the next seven weeks averaged a 0.15, and the latest seven weeks averaged 0.12.

AEW finished no. 10 in cable ratings for the night in the 18-49 demo. Their 116,000 viewers in that demo tied a “Friends” rerun on Nick at Night and was below Adult Swim’s “American Dad” and “Bob’s Burgers,” which drew 124,000 and 131,000, respectively. Two Hallmark movies drew 170,000 and 121,000 viewers. A movie on TBS drew 120,000. The top cable show of the evening was the college football game on ESPN which drew 1,040 million viewers.

This Collision viewership came one night after Rampage hit its lowest viewership level in its regular timeslot the night before.

YOUR TURN…

What would you do to fix Collision’s viewership issues? Send your suggestions to kellerwade@gmail.com and we’ll publish select responses.

