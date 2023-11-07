IMPACT TURNING POINT HITS & MISSES (11/3): Will Ospreay vs. Eddie Edwards, Sabin & Kaz vs. Moose & Myers, Trinity vs. Purrazzo, Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TURNING POINT HITS AND MISSES

NOVEMBER 3, 2023

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND AT THE WALKER DOME

AIRED ON IMPACT PLUS

BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) JOSH ALEXANDER & ERIC YOUNG vs. SUBCULTURE (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews w/Dani Luna) – HIT

This was a great match, but a little disappointing that Subculture didn’t win this match. The fact that Josh Alexander and Eric Young are building into a tag team is a secondary consideration.

(2) GISELE SHAW vs. ALEX WINDSOR – MINOR HIT

This was a nice little match, there was a nice bit of history expanded on for it to have a bit of weight.

(3) RICH SWANN vs. TREY MIGUEL – MINOR HIT

I was a bit surprised by this match. In all honesty, it wouldn’t have been out of place as an X-Division title match. As a matter of fact, why wasn’t it? Rich Swann has been treading water for a very long time. It seems like he’s been a bit listless since he lost the World Title to Kenny Omega back during the pandemic era.

(4) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. DANI LUNA – HIT

Big Meaty Men slapping Man Meat but women? I’m not sure how to put it right, this was a bit of a hoss fight. I think that Dani Luna is just starting to get warmed up, this is just the beginning.

(5) JOE HENDRY vs. SIMON MILLER – MINOR HIT

Simon Miller tried really hard to be the bad guy, but it didn’t quite work. There are just some people who are just naturally faces, like Willow Nightingale, Tommy Dreamer, or in this case, Simon Miller. I thought it was really weird, because Hendry has been working heel this whole feud, so why try to get Miller to be heel? This was a nice little attraction of a match, and it plays into Impact’s YouTube Ultimate Insiders.

(6) CHRIS SABIN & FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. MOOSE & BRIAN MYERS – MINOR HIT

I know that this was supposed to be the Motor City Machine Guns against the Most Professional Wrestling Gods, but this was a really good choice as replacement. I actually really like that Moose and Brian Meyers are getting a bit of a push on this tour, it is a bit unexpected, but I’m digging it.

(7) TRINITY (c) vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO – Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match – HIT

I liked this match, but I think that the first match between Trinity and Deonna Purrazzo was the superior match. Barring Purrazzo from attempting another world title shot while Trinity holds the belt is a good choice, and I’m hoping that the incident at the end of the match with Gail Kim goes somewhere. Kim is ostensibly retired, but has had a last match. I think that she’s getting ready for a new last match. Her first last match was against Tessa Blanchard, and then she came back during the Impact 1000 celebration which was marred by her getting a concussion. I think that Kim wants a new final match-with Deonna Purrazzo.

(8) WILL OSPREAY vs. EDDIE EDWARDS – HIT

I liked Will Ospreay before. I saw him take on Speedball Mike Bailey, and I really saw what others saw in him. Eddie Edwards had a hell of a match against Frankie Kazarian. Edwards has had a lot of great matches in the past. This was probably the best Eddie Edwards match I’ve seen.

FINAL THOUGHTS – MINOR HIT

I figured it out. The lights were the thing that killed me. They were literally spot lights on poles. The light was so harsh. The four giant lights staring out at me whenever they showed one of the corners, I had trouble keeping attention. I’m guessing that Impact was grabbing things from the local promotions they were working with. They all but announced that they would be doing a tour next year, so hopefully they can ship their current setup over in a cargo container so that they can have it for next year. I am slightly dreading this time before the production upgrades now, it’s going to be worse before it gets better.

