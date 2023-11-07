WWE Raw On-site Report (11/6): What happened with Seth and Cody after Raw went off the air, CM Punk chants, other off-air notes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW ON-SITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 6, 2023

WILKES-BARRE, PA. AT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

PRE-RAW MATCHES

(A) Indus Sher won a match

(B) Ludwig Kaiser beat Apollo Crews

OTHER NOTES

-Cody Rhodes shooks hands with Seth after Raw went off the air. The babyface foursome challenged The Judgment Day to an eight-man tag match, but Judgment Day turned down the offer.

-During the Shinsuke Nakamura-Tozawa match, there were a few “C.M. Punk” chants and then during the main event, one guy was chanting his name and everyone else was yelling “Suck!”

-The crowd was bigger than the last Raw event here last year.

-The crowd was into singing for Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins.

-During the battle royal, a lot of fans were fascinated by Nikki Cross just standing at ringside staring past Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Fans were bummed out that Becky Lynch didn’t make it into the match.

If you attend a future TV event, send an on-site report to pwtorch@pwtorch.com. You can also volunteer to be a guest on our live post-shows by sending a note to wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com with the date and city of the show you plan to attend.

