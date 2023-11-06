WWE Raw Results (11/6): Keller’s report on Ricochet vs. Miz vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar to earn Intercontinental Title shot, Crown Jewel fallout, Nakamura vs. Tozawa

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 6, 2023

WILKES-BARRE, PA. AT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-A five minute video package aired with highlights of Crown Jewel from Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

-Seth Rollins made his ring entrance to his song. Fans sang along, of course. Michael Cole introduced the show and then hyped the four-way match later to earn an Intercontinental Title match. Wade Barrett hyped New Day vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor. Cole announced a battle royal to determine the no. 1 contender for the Women’s Title.

Seth said normally he likes to talk about himself, but he wanted to thank others instead. He thanked Drew McIntyre for such a tough fight. He said he’s sore, but he’s a little bit better than he was before Saturday. He said Drew was a man of his word. He said Drew gave his word he wasn’t aligned with The Judgment Day, and on Saturday night, The Judgment Day didn’t interfere. He then thanked Sami Zayn for his help preventing a Damian Priest cash-in. He invited Sami to the ring. Barrett asked where the Money in the Bank briefcase went since Sami didn’t have it.

Seth asked Sami if Adam Pearce made him return the briefcase. Sami, quizzically, said that’s exactly what happened. Seth said he isn’t sure he’d have been able to handle Priest on his own, so he thanked Sami. Seth said he’d like to repay him. Sami cut in and said he’s glad he appreciates what he did. He said he didn’t do it for Seth. He said he’s been dealing with and listening to The Judgment Day, who claim they run Raw. He said they hold all the titles except for one. He pointed at Seth’s belt. He said if Priest wins that title, they would be dealing with “Bloodline 2.0.” He said he’s fought too long and too hard to let that happen. He said, emphatically, he will make sure they don’t run the show.

Seth asked fans to cheer Sami. He said he loves that Sami stands up for what he thinks is right, and it doesn’t matter if he’s outnumbered. “I dig that conviction, man,” Seth said. He said that sometimes people like Sami don’t get what they deserve. Seth said Judgment Day doesn’t run Raw, he does. He said the MITB contract isn’t the only way to get an opportunity at his title. He said after Sami left Pearce’s office to give back the briefcase, he went in there. He said he arranged for Sami to face him for the title. He said he just has to say when. Sami soaked up that news and rubbed his beard.

Sami said he’s catching him off guard and he didn’t expect that from him. He said it’s so difficult to get a championship match. Sami said one day he will win that championship and when he does, he wants to beat a champion who is not compromised. He said he loves Seth and they go way back, but everybody knows Seth isn’t 100 percent right now. Seth told him to cut the crap. Seth asked Sami if he’s 100 percent. “Guys like you and me are never 100 percent,” Seth said. “But that doesn’t stop us from giving 100 percent.” He repeated that Sami gets to name the time and the title shot will happen. Sami paused and looked at Seth and then said, “Just say when? Well, Seth, I can’t think of a better place and a better time than right here tonight!” Fans cheered.

Sami offered Seth a handshake. Seth smiled and shook Sami’s hand. Cole said it looks like they’re going to get a World Title match tonight. Barrett said Seth must be out of his mind and said it’s a massive risk.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like the idea that holding titles is coveted and is framed as giving power to those who hold those titles. Segments like this make them feel especially important. Sami and Seth were really good here in their roles. It was good that Sami didn’t choose to schedule his title match just two days after Seth’s grueling match against Drew and instead he had to be talked into it. Presumably Drew ends up involved in this match tonight. Sami interfering in a legal cash-in and then being rewarded for it is a bit off to me, though.)

-Backstage, Finn Balor was talking to J.D. McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. Dom said he could watch Logan Paul beat his “deadbeat dad” for the U.S. Title over and over. Priest walked in and was fuming over Sami getting a title shot just because he stole his briefcase. (Good point.) McDonagh said things didn’t go his way at Crown Jewel. Priest asked if he bought the Damien Priest shirt he was wearing. Priest then told Balor they’re going to handle New Day tonight and make things right.

-The New Day made their ring entrance. [c]

(1) DAMIAN PRIEST & FINN BALOR vs. THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) – Non-Title match

Cole said it’s a big match for New Day because if they win, they could potentially get a future title match. Barrett referred to it as a non-title match. The bell rang 25 minutes into the hour. New Day landed running flip-dives onto Priest and Balor a minute in. They cut to a break at 3:00 after Xavier scored a two count on Priest. [c]

Back from the break, Kofi was on the attack against Priest. Balor eventually tagged in against Xavier and they exchanged two count. Priest interfered against Xavier from ringside with a kick to the face. He then tagged in. Priest landed a South of Heaven. Balor then landed a Coup de Gras for the win.

WINNERS: Priest & Balor in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a pretty minor cheat by Balor and Priest, so it mostly was just a good win for them and a signal New Day aren’t in the top tier of the tag division at this time.)

-They went to Jackie Redmond running up to an arriving SUV and asking Drew as he got out about the outcome at Crown Jewel. She asked what’s next. He looked frustrated and got back in the SUV and drove away.

(Keller’s Analysis: This further points toward Drew being involved in the Seth vs. Sami match. He seems frustrated and won’t like watching someone else fight Seth for the title.)

-As Shinsuke Nakamura made his ring entrance, Cole said Drew put a lot of pressure on himself in that match. [c]

(2) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. Cole said Tozawea has been a champion in the past. He said Tozawa tweeted out that he came to the United States seven years ago today. At 1:30 Tozawa went for a top rope senton, but Nakamura lifted his knees. Tozawa blocked a Kinshasa and scored a leverage near fall. C0le said Nakamura might’ve taken Tozawa too lightly. Nakamura then landed a Kinshasa for the win.

WINNER: Nakamura in 2:30.

-After the match, Otis showed up and eyed Nakamura. Nakamura dropped out of the ring. Cole said Nakamura was saying he’d address Otis stepping up on his timeline. Cole hyped Seth vs. Sami later. [c]

-A vignette aired on Natalya, focused on her Guinness Book of World Records achievements. Natalya said she’s seen the next big thing come and go many times, and she’s still there and still standing. She said she’s the most accomplished woman in the history of WWE.

-Barrett hyped the Battle Royal and listed some of the big names in it.

-Cole threw to Pearce who talked about Gunther’s scheduled IC Title match against the winner of tonight’s Fatal Four-way match later. He touted each of the competitors.

-Ring entrances began for the IC Title match with Miz, Ivar, and Bronson Reed. [c]

-Cole hyped tickets going on sale on Friday for the Elimination Chamber next February in Perth, Australia.

-They cut backstage to Pearce approaching Seth and asking him if he is sure he wants to defend tonight. Seth said he appreciates his concern, but he’s up for it. Cole said it’ll be the first World Title match on Raw in five months.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) BRONSON REED vs. THE MIZ vs. RICOCHET vs. IVAR (w/Valhala) – Fatal Four-way for an Intercontinental Title match at Survivor Series

Ricochet’s ring entrance took place. Cole noted that Erik, Ivar’s partner, had vertebrae fusion surgery last week. Barrett said in Erik’s absence, Ivar has shown gears they didn’t know he had. The bell rang 1:00 into the hour. Miz and Ricochet battled early. Ivar kicked Ricochet and scored an early two count. They showed Gunther watching on a monitor in the back.

At 3:00 Reed and Ivar took out Ricochet and Miz at ringside. Then the turned to each other and collided with simultaneous crossbody blocks. With both down, they cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Back from the break, they replayed Reed launching Ricochet into the air toward Ivar. Ivar tried to catch him, but instead Ricochet head scissored him out of the ring. In live action, Ricochet leaped at Reed, and Reed caught him and powerslammed him. He splashed Miz in the corner. He set up a superplex in Ivar, but Miz and Ricochet powerbombed them both to the mat. They showed Gunther smiling backstage. Fans chanted “Holy shit!”

At 9:00 Barrett said everyone gets in a rut, but Gunther might have knocked Miz out of it. Miz rallied and landed a slingshot bodypress on Reed and then DDT’s Ivar. Fans cheered as he played to the crowd. Cole said Miz wasn’t sure how to react to being cheered. Barrett said it was bizarro world. Cole said, “I can’t remember the last time Miz looked this good.” Barrett said this is Miz getting back to the best version of himself. Fans chanted, “Let’s Go Miz!” Miz went for a Skull Crushing Finale, but Ricochet escaped and landed Recoil. When he made the cover, Ivar splashed them both.

Ivar charged at Miz in the corner and then went for a spinning wheel kick at Ricochet. Ricochet ducked and kicked Ivar. Ricochet lifted Miz, but Miz slipped into position for a Skull Crushing Finale. Ricochet blocked that and roundkicked Miz in the head. They kicked each other and both went down and were slow to get up. Ivar and Reed climbed to the top rope. Both leaped. Ivar moonsaulted onto Ricochet. Miz avoided Reed. Miz made the cover. The ref appeared to count both pins for Ivar and Miz, but Ricochet kicked out at the last second so Ivar didn’t get the three count. The replay showed Ricochet clearly lifted his shoulder, so no controversy.

WINNER: Miz in 14:00 to earn an Intercontinental Title match at Survivor Series.

-Ivar attacked a celebrating Miz. Boos rang out. Ivar landed a top rope moonsault. Cole said Miz might not make it to Survivor Series. A “You suck!” chant rang out as Ivar smiled and taunted the audience.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. The announcers did a good job framing Miz in a way where it’s believable he should be taken more seriously suddenly.)

-Chad Gable and Otis told Tozawa they’d be at NXT tomorrow night to support him in his Heritage Cup match. Maxxine walked in and said she’s been studying battle royals and she realizes she doesn’t have to eliminate everyone and she just has to be the last woman standing. Gable told her to stick to people her own size. “You got it, coach,” she said.

-Cole hyped DIY vs. The Creed Brothers was up next. [c]

-They showed headlines about Crown Jewel.

-A clip aired from earlier of Pearce having The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile sign Raw contracts. They said it’s a dream come true. Pearce said they’re better off on “the flagship, Raw.” Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa walked in and challenged them to a match tonight.

(4) DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. THE CREED BROTHERS (w/Ivy Nile)

The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour. Julius Creed opened against Ciampa. When Gargano leaped through the ropes, Julius met him with an elbow. Ciampa leaped onto Brutus. All four were down as they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Late in the match, Ludwig Kaiser interfered and kicked Gargano as Ciampa was knocked out at ringside. The Creeds then finished Gargano with their double-team Brutus Ball finisher.

WINNERS: Creed Brothers in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: No big deal, but that’s two out of four matches that included someone at ringside kicking someone in the head leading to the finish seconds later.)

-A video aired on Sami’s title match at Elimination Chamber last February in Montreal including Jimmy Uso’s interference and then Sami inadvertently spearing Jey as Jey was resisting Reigns’s orders to use a chair against Sami, which led to the finish.

-Backstage, they showed Sami reacting with dismay to the video that played on a monitor. Jey Uso walked in and hugged Sami. Jey said he felt bad for how that worked in Montreal. Sami told him to forget about that. “That was then,” he said. “Tonight is what it’s about.” Jey said he’ll show everyone what it’s about when he becomes World Champion. “I’ll be watching,” he said. Sami asked Jey how his talk with Pearce went. Jey said it went well. He said he and Cody will get their rematch against Judgment Day next week on Raw. Jey said by next week, they could both be holding titles.

-Cole hyped the Seth vs. Sami match. [c]

-Redmond interviewed Becky Lynch backstage. Becky commented on the battle royal. She said she is looking for a fight, and it happens to be against the entire Women’s Division, “so count me in.” She said Becky vs. Ripley would be the most anticipated match at Survivor Series. Nia Jax walked up behind Becky. Becky said she snuck up on her. Jax said she was just waiting for her to turn around. She said no one can toss her over the top rope, so she’ll win. She said it’ll be the happiest she’s been since she broke her face. Becky said what’s even better is she went on to win the main event of WrestleMania and Jax went on to get fired. Becky added, “Good to have you back.” She then walked away.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Green said they’re champions and they have a chance to win. She said Tegan Nox and Natalya are charity cases. She said three others just lost to Ripley. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark walked up. Baszler said she’s going to tear apart the first person she sees limb by limb. Niven said it’s every woman for herself. She walked away. Baszler and Stark laughed. Green said that’s an inside joke she has with Piper. Stark said it indeed is every woman for herself. Baszler said she’ll end up with her arm raised.

(Keller’s Analysis: They’re doing a really good job setting the stage for this battle royal.)

-Jax made her ring entrance. Next Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Then Green and Niven. Becky made her entrance next. Xia Li jumped her from behind and then landed a tornado kick. Pearce scolded Xia and disqualified her from the battle royal. [c]

-Back from the break, they showed Becky being tended to backstage. She wasn’t cleared to participate and seemed unaware of what happened.

(5) WOMAN’S BATTLE ROYAL – Winner Receives Women’s Title match at Survivor Series against Rhea Ripley

Baszler’s ring entrance took place. Then Stark’s. Cole said Stark could be a dark horse. They showed Nikki was in the ring staring straight ahead. Tegan Nox’s entrance took place next. Raquel Rodriguez made her entrance next. The bell rang 58 minutes into the hour. Jax and Rodriguez stared at Nikki and then threw her out of the ring without any resistance. Cole said it’s one of the strangest things he’s seen. Barrett said Xia did everyone a favor by getting rid of Becky. Cole said it backfired on her since she was disqualified from the battle royal.

[HOUR THREE]

Barrett said the best strategy is to hide in the corner and become as invisible as possible as everyone else gets eliminated. Cole said Nikki was staring right over Barrett’s head. “You attract the strangest people,” Cole said. Maxxine and Tegan teamed up to eliminate Niven. Maxxine celebrated by yelling “Thank you!” on the ring apron. Jax knocked her to the floor. Cole said Gable has to explain to Maxxine she can’t stop to celebrate in a battle royal. They cut to a break at 7:00. [c]

Back from the break, Raquel eliminated Green. Indy went for a running boot against Natalya, but Natalya ducked. Indy landed on the ring apron. Nile knocked Natalya onto the ring apron. Natalya knocked Hartwell off the ring apron. Nile then kicked Natalya to the floor. Cole said it’s been a coming out party for Ivy. Jax charged at Nile and knocked her down. Jax knocked others around, also.

It came down to Jax, Nox, Stark, Rodriguez, Baszler, and Nile. Jax eliminated Nox. Nile went after Jax as Jax gloated. She landed a series of kicks and tried to lift her. Jax fought out of her grip. Stark, Baszler, and Raquel each kicked Jax. Then those three tossed Jax over the top rope.

Jax yanked Nile off the ring apron by her boot to eliminate her. Raquel tried to eliminate Baszler and Stark, but they held on and then they knocked Raquel to the floor. Stark and Baszler battled on the ring apron next. Baszler applied a Kirafuda Clutch on the ring apron, but let go to avoid falling back. Stark kicked Baszler on the ring apron twice. Baszler dropped to her knees. Baszler stood and got kicked a third time. Stark then DDT’d Baszler who fell to the mat. Stark celebrated.

WINNER: Stark in 16:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good battle royal in terms of the various chapters where different wrestlers were featured at various times in ways that fit their current feuds or ignited new ones. Stark is a surprise winner here.)

-Cole hyped Survivor Series. [c]

-Redmond interviewed Ripey about Stark winning the battle royal. She also brought up Jey & Cody challenging Balor & Priest next week. Ripley said confidently she’d handle her business at Survivor Series. Stark walked up and said her focus should be entirely on her. She said she’d have won at Crown Jewel if it wasn’t for Nia. Ripley said she has a lot on her plate and she knows that. She said Stark must’ve forgotten she beat four of the baddest women in WWE at Crown Jewel. Stark told her she’ll know her as the woman who took her title at Survivor Series. “Hold onto it nice and tight,” she said. She patted the belt and then walked away.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. Barrett was holding a Philadelphia Eagles “legacy title belt.”

-Cole and Barrett commented on a clip of the four-way earlier and the post-match attack by Ivar against Miz. Cole announced Miz vs. Ivar next week on Raw. Barrett hyped Niven vs. Nox would also take place on Raw. Cole announced Otis vs. Nakamura. Barrett hyped the Balor & Priest vs. Cody & Jey tag title match.

-Sami’s ring entrance took place. [c]

-They showed media headlines about Crown Jewel.

-A video package aired on Solo Sikoa beating John Cena.

(6) SETH ROLLINS vs. SAMI ZAYN – WWE World Hvt. Title match

Back in the ring, Sami’s music faded. Seth made his entrance. Formal ring introductions took place. The bell rang 34 minutes into the hour. After some back and forth action, Sami and Seth faced off mid-ring for a bit of a reset. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

When Seth dove onto Sami at ringside, Cole questioned Seth’s tactics given his bad back. Sami flip-dove onto Seth a minute later. Seth made a comeback in the ring. Sami set up a Blue Thunder Bomb on the ring apron at 14:00. Seth blocked it and setup a Pedigree. Sami backdropped out of it. Seth fell to the floor as they cut to a break. [c]

Seth rallied after the break and bucklebombed Sami into the turnbuckle. Sami countered a Stomp attempt with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami went for a Helluva Kick, but Seth kicked him as he charged and landed a Pedigree for a believable near fall. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Sami avoided another Stomp attempt and turned Seth into a Boston Crab. Seth climbed over toward the bottom rope, but Sami held on. Seth then rolled up Sami out of the Boston Crab and scored a leverage three count.

WINNER: Rollins in 21:00 to retain the WWE World Hvt. Title.

-Sami sat up and looked dismayed. Cole called it “the proverbial agony of defeat.” Barrett called them two of the gutsiest performers you’ll ever see. Seth and Sami stood. Seth offered a handshake. Sami hesitated, but then shook his hand. Sami raised Seth’s arm. As he left the ring, The Judgment Day attacked him. Seth leaped onto the crowd at ringside. He then took a beating from The Judgment Day. Jey Uso ran out to his music to try to stop the beating. Dominik charged, but Jey ducked and superkicked him. He superkicked McDonagh and then speared Balor. Priest took Jey down. Cody’s music then played and he charged out. Priest met him at ringside. As everyone brawled, Pearce and other referees and officials ran in to try to restore order.

Cody and Dom battled on the announce table. Pearce waved for help and security guys ran to the ring and pulled everyone apart. Pearce stood in the ring and yelled that he’s tired of these games every week. He said if they want to play games, they can do so in War Games at Survivor Series. Cole exclaimed, “Hell yeah!” The brawl started again before they were separated again. Cody leaped off the top rope onto a crowd at ringside. The crowd chanted “Cody! Cody!” as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Great final scene to set up War Games. The Seth-Sami match was a very good TV main event too. No Drew interference, either!)