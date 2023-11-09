FREE PODCAST 11/9 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk NXT to The CW, top possible successors to MJF as AEW Champion, New Japan Power Struggle, TV show analysis, UFC, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:
- Reaction to and analysis of NXT heading to The CW next October
- Review of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite.
- Thoughts on each of the top possible successors to MJF as AEW Champion
- Review of NJPW Power Struggle
- Review of NXT
- Review of Smackdown before Crown Jewel and Raw after Crown Jewel
- A review of UFC Fight Night from Brazil and a preview of the next UFC event
