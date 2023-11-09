VIP AUDIO 11/9 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Lance Archer, Jimmy Jacobs, NWA cocaine skit, Adam Copeland, best splash, Ospreay, Logan Paul, Elite Reunions, Schiavone’s increased role on TV, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Thoughts on Tony Schiavone’s increased role as the most prominent AEW announcer now.
- Is Jimmy Jacobs behind a lot of the “crazy nonsense” segments in AEW?
- Is Impact worth watching after their made the desperate decision to revert to being TNA?
- Is Lance Archer a perfect fit for WWE?
- Isn’t the MJF situation in AEW better than Todd has framed it?
- How to better book Adam Copeland in his first 6-9 months in AEW?
- Is pro wrestling social media tribalism worse than elsewhere and is there a solution to it?
- More on the Lofi babyface turn analogy.
- Is the NWA cocaine skit the most old school wrestling thing since Herb Abrams?
- Was the UWF any good?
- Are AEW and WWE substitute products for each other for the purposes of competition law?
- Who should the Devil in AEW be? Pick a current wrestler, a non-AEW personality, and a non-wrestling celebrity.
- Which wrestler has the best splash of all time?
- Can Wade defend arguing for two women’s titles in AEW – a World Title and a TV Title – as part of his editorial suggesting ten Tony Khan announcements?
- Shouldn’t AEW spread out their themed Dynamite specials and their PPVs more?
- Should AEW have let Will Ospreay beat Chris Jericho if Ospreay might end up going to WWE?
- How likely is it WWE either extends or makes another deal with Saudi Arabia when their contract is close to or ends? If they fail to reach a new agreement, what’re the odds the regime will reach out to Tony Khan and give them a deal to perform there? Would Tony Khan do it?
- Does the gear Damien Priest wear pay homage to The Undertaker from his Ministry of Darkness era?
- Why the hype and interest around Katsuhiko Nakajima?
- Would George Steinbrenner have been a good owner of WCW? What would his leadership have been like?
- How should Logan Paul be booked as U.S. Champion?
- Is MJF the worst and most detrimental World champion for a major North American promotion since Jinder Mahal?
- Is the PPV model of pro wrestling outdated?
- The pros and cons of the core of wrestling rosters being wrestlers with decades of experience stagnating in the same company?
- What is the ideal length of time for a top wrestler to be on top of a company?
- What went wrong with the reunion of “Hangman” Page and Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks?
- Thoughts on Roman Reigns finally carrying only one belt?
- Ivy Nile’s upside?
- Is the success of the AEW Wembley Stadium show detrimental to AEW because its success distracts from AEW’s problems?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply