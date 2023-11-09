VIP AUDIO 11/9 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Lance Archer, Jimmy Jacobs, NWA cocaine skit, Adam Copeland, best splash, Ospreay, Logan Paul, Elite Reunions, Schiavone’s increased role on TV, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Thoughts on Tony Schiavone’s increased role as the most prominent AEW announcer now.

Is Jimmy Jacobs behind a lot of the “crazy nonsense” segments in AEW?

Is Impact worth watching after their made the desperate decision to revert to being TNA?

Is Lance Archer a perfect fit for WWE?

Isn’t the MJF situation in AEW better than Todd has framed it?

How to better book Adam Copeland in his first 6-9 months in AEW?

Is pro wrestling social media tribalism worse than elsewhere and is there a solution to it?

More on the Lofi babyface turn analogy.

Is the NWA cocaine skit the most old school wrestling thing since Herb Abrams?

Was the UWF any good?

Are AEW and WWE substitute products for each other for the purposes of competition law?

Who should the Devil in AEW be? Pick a current wrestler, a non-AEW personality, and a non-wrestling celebrity.

Which wrestler has the best splash of all time?

Can Wade defend arguing for two women’s titles in AEW – a World Title and a TV Title – as part of his editorial suggesting ten Tony Khan announcements?

Shouldn’t AEW spread out their themed Dynamite specials and their PPVs more?

Should AEW have let Will Ospreay beat Chris Jericho if Ospreay might end up going to WWE?

How likely is it WWE either extends or makes another deal with Saudi Arabia when their contract is close to or ends? If they fail to reach a new agreement, what’re the odds the regime will reach out to Tony Khan and give them a deal to perform there? Would Tony Khan do it?

Does the gear Damien Priest wear pay homage to The Undertaker from his Ministry of Darkness era?

Why the hype and interest around Katsuhiko Nakajima?

Would George Steinbrenner have been a good owner of WCW? What would his leadership have been like?

How should Logan Paul be booked as U.S. Champion?

Is MJF the worst and most detrimental World champion for a major North American promotion since Jinder Mahal?

Is the PPV model of pro wrestling outdated?

The pros and cons of the core of wrestling rosters being wrestlers with decades of experience stagnating in the same company?

What is the ideal length of time for a top wrestler to be on top of a company?

What went wrong with the reunion of “Hangman” Page and Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks?

Thoughts on Roman Reigns finally carrying only one belt?

Ivy Nile’s upside?

Is the success of the AEW Wembley Stadium show detrimental to AEW because its success distracts from AEW’s problems?

