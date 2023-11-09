News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/9 – The Deep…Dive with Fann & Cooling: Vince cashes in, NXT gets paid, and Hall of Fame chat (137 min.)

November 9, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Will Cooling return to talk a little bit about the world of wrestling business and a lot of HOF chatter. Topics covered by the pair include:

  • NXT’s New TV Deal, and lessons learned from Japanese MMA
  • Thoughts on Vince’s sale of shares (30% of his owned stock) today
  • Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame Ballot Discussion and Will’s alliance to destroy Big Daddy-Mania

