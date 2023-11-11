FREE PODCAST 11/11 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini reviews Evolution and compares this era of WWE women’s wrestling to his in 2009-’10 on-air and behind the scenes (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (11-2-2018) features ex-WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini with a 100 percent focus on women’s wrestling in WWE. First, he provides behind the scenes insights on the time he worked behind the scenes in WWE for a couple years in the 2009-2010 area which included Mickie James, Alicia Fox, the Bellas, Beth Phoenix, Eve, Kelly Kelly, Gail Kim, among others. He talks about the attitude towards women’s wrestling then and how women felt about how they were utilized. Then we review each match at Evolution and look at match order, what’s next for Ronda Rousey, his take on the booking of Becky Lynch, and much more.

