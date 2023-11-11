VIP AUDIO 11/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (11-11-2005): Extensive discussion on best talkers and promos of all-time, plus Christian’s jump to TNA, Batista’s injury, Jake Roberts DVD (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the November 11, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

Batista’s injury

Chris Benoit’s contract

Christian’s jump to TNA.

The Jake Roberts DVD.

A long discussion on the best talkers/promos ever

