FREE PODCAST 11/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lindberg: Big Judgment Day developments, Drew costs Cody & Jey their match, War Games hype, on-site correspondent, live callers (117 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nate Lindberg from PWTorch. The show begins with Wade and Nate discussing big developments with The Judgment Day including J.D. McDonagh being officially added, Damian Priest blurting out that he sees himself as their leader, and Drew McIntyre shaking hands with Rhea Ripley at the end of the show after costing Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso a chance to regain the tag team titles. They covered other topics including the latest NXT alum getting mid-card pushes, possible fifth members of the War Games teams, The Creed Brothers, Bronson Reed-Ivar, Seth Rollins-Macho Man comparison by Kevin Nash, and more. They talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in D.C. and shared off-air happenings and crowd reaction details.

