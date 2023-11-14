VIP AUDIO 11/13 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Priest welcomes McDonagh into Judgment Day, Drew acts magnanimous to Seth but takes out frustrations on Jey, War Games hype, Becky, Nakamura, Indi, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Damian Priest welcoming J.D. McDonagh into Judgment Day, Drew McIntyre acts magnanimous to Seth Rollins but takes out frustrations on Jey Uso, plus War Games hype, Becky Lynch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Indi Hartwell, and more.

