AEW Collision Ratings Report (11/11): Viewership under 400,000 for first time without WWE competition that day, October 7-day totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday’s (11//11) episode of AEW Collision drew an average of 396,000 viewers, up from 366,000 the prior week. The prior six episodes since Sept. 2 that did not air opposite of a WWE PLE on Peacock averaged just under 500,000 viewers, so there’s been a steep dropoff the last two weeks. Last week, Crown Jewel aired earlier in the day and likely affected people’s time to also watch Collision later. This week is the first time it drew under 400,000 without competition from WWE that day.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.11 rating. That’s the lowest for a Saturday without a WWE event the same day. It drew a 0.09 last week, but prior to that averaged 0.15 on the prior six Saturday’s that didn’t include a WWE PLE also.

AEW advertised this line-up ahead of time on TV and social media:

Sting & Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade

Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale

Nick Wayne vs. Dalton Castle

FTR vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander

Ruch & Dralistico vs. The WorkHorsemen

To draw that low of a viewership and demo rating with a main event featuring three top babyface acts has to be a disappointment, although their opponents weren’t top level acts and the undercard didn’t feature any top stars.

Collision ranked no. 16 among all shows on Saturday in the 18-44 demographic and no. 10 among all cable shows. It finished behind an episode of “Friends” on Nick at Night and two Hallmark movies, plus some college football games. Only two shows with higher demo ratings had fewer overall viewers.

PWTorch has obtained the seven-day viewership totals for October.

10/7: 473,000 (up 120,000 from live/same night viewership)

10/14: 616,000 (up 112,000 from live/same night viewership)

10/21: 630,000 (up 112,000 from live/same night viewership)

10/28: 576,000 (up 104,000 from live/same night viewership)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (11/8): Total viewership and demo ratings compared to last two years, ten-week average comparisons, 7-day viewership update for October

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: The five most confusing things in pro wrestling today