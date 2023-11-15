AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/15): Keller’s report on Jericho & Omega & Ibushi & Wight vs. Brian Cage & Callis Camily, Bucks vs. Penta & Komander, MJF speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

ONTARIO, CALIF. AT TOYOTA ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Brandon LeClair to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

The Dynamite opening aired and then they cut to the stage as pyro blasted. The camera panned the floor seats opposite the stage showing the back of fans’ heads, the ring, and the stage in the distance. No high wide shots of a relatively small crowd, likely under 4,000 total.

-Excalibur introduced the show. He threw to a clip of last week’s incident where Max Caster was thrown through a glass wall of an office and then MJF running to check on him and then Samoa Joe showing up. Excalibur called MJF “increasingly isolated” and said they’d hear from him later.

(1) HOOK & ORANGE CASSIDY vs. JON MOXLEY & WHEELER YUTA

Hook and Cassidy definitely have the lowest energy, most nonchalant entrance in pro wrestling. Moxley and Yuta came out to Moxley’s “Wild Thing” theme through the crowd. Mox gave Yuta some encouraging words and did a throat-slice gesture. Cassidy and Hook didn’t wait for them. They charged at them in the crowd area, although there was plenty of space to fight. Mox and Cassidy fought up the steps of the lower bowl. Mox choked Cassidy with his shirt. Yuta dragged Hook to ringside and tossed him around. The bell rang six minutes into the hour once they got to the ring.

Mox and Yuta dominated early. Cassidy was writhing in pain at ringside. Hook caught Mox with a Red Rum attempt (or the Draymond Green Lock); Mox dropped to the floor. Cassaidy fought back against Mox at ringside and threw him into the ring where Hook landed a T-bone suplex. Cassidy sl0-mo kicked (the Kyle Anderson Kick) Mox and then got increasingly intense and rapid-fire. Yuta interfered to help Mox take over and score a two count at 4:00. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Mox and Yuta stayed on offense during the break. Mox mocked Cassidy with some slo-mo kicks. A few minutes later, Mox caught Hook with a surprise cutter. Cassidy hit Mox with an Orange Punch. Mox no-sold it and knocked Cassidy out of the ring. Hook put Mox in Red Rum, but Yuta broke it up. Mox hit a Death Rider and then Yuta leveraged Hook’s shoulders down with a seat belt for the win.

WINNERS: Moxley & Yuta in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good, hard-hitting tag match with 12 minutes official in the ring and a few minutes of fun brawling before the official start. This teased the Mox-Cassidy match at Full Gear. Hook is looking more fluid and seasoned in matches. He is a lot cooler as an act than two years ago, though. It’s too bad Tony Khan wasn’t able to figure out how to get more out of him earlier.)

-Mox addressed Cassidy after the match. He said he’s nothing and never has been something. He said it’s time for a course-correction, so he’s going to grind him to dust and he can’t stop him. Cassidy was sitting back against the barricade at ringside looking concerned. [c]

-They showed Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, and Kota Ibushi arriving outside the arena in suits, marching together.

-Tony Schiavone introduced a segment with “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. Schiavone said neither man can attack the other or they’ll be suspended for the rest of 2023 and their match at Full Gear will be called off. He introduced Swerve and Prince Nana first. Swerve smiled in Hangman’s face. Hangman said he went into his house because he’s a coward. He said he’s a worthless waste of human life and a grade-A dumbass, and more of a dumbass than he was two years ago when he was fired. Fans “ohhh’d.” He said two months ago Swerve told him that he wants to be World Champion, but he can see he doesn’t have it in him. “You can’t cut it and you are not the man you think you are,” he said. He added that’s the reason his fiancé won’t talk to him and he can’t see his kids. Hangman said Swerve made it personal first.

Hangman said Swerve surrounds himself with yes-men and he should realize Prince Nana is just using him. He said Nana does his silly dance and sells t-shirt and makes his living off of Swerve’s back. He said Nana spends that cash in the hotel parking lot buying weed from a high school kid. Nana said that’s not true. Hangman said he’s going to beat Swerve and then take Nana’s weed. Hangman said Swerve is a child and he worked with kids for a long time. He said he taught them a lot of lessons. He said he’ll teach him the last lesson of his pathetic life. He said he shouldn’t have ever entered his house.

Hangman said they don’t need lawyers or cops because at Full Gear, he’s his jury, his judge, and his executioner. He said he will send him to spend eternity in Swerve’s house at the bottom of hell. Hangman dropped the mic, but then picked it up. Fans chanted “Cowboy Shit.” Hangman said he forgot to mention that tonight’s stipulation was that they couldn’t lay hands on each other, but that didn’t apply to Nana. Hangman punched Nana. Security intervened. Hangman punched a security guy and then yanked off his jacket and gave another security guy his Buckshot Lariat.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was intense. I wish we heard from Swerve, but he had a chance to communicate a lot through facial expressions and body language. Hangman hit the right tone with his words and his intentions at Full Gear.)

-Lexy Nair interviewed Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett. They talked to Adam Cole on a monitor. Strong said the devil is 100 percent MJF. Cole said MJF is not the devil. He said the way Roddy is throwing around accusations, maybe it’s Roderick. Cole cut off the video call promptly.

(2) SKYE BLUE vs. RED VELVET – Championship Eliminator match

A clip aired from Rampage two weeks ago of Sky eBlue beating Marina Shafir. The bell rang 35 minutes into the hour. Blue cartwheeled and applied a side headlock in the opening seconds. They showed Kris Statlander watching backstage at a strange angle while caressing her belt like Dr. Evil pet his hairless cat. (That was strange. What was she going for?) Velvet swept Skye out of mid-air and then scored a two count at 2:00. They cut to a double-box break at 3:00 as Velvet reversed Skye into the ringside steps. [c/db]

Back in the ring, Skye slammed Velvet onto her face with the Skye Fall and scored a two count. Velvet blocked a knee and powerbombed Skye for a near fall. Velvet hit a cool Arabian sunset bomb variation out of the corner. Skye came back with a kick and a kneestrike followed by her Code Blue for the win. Schiavone called it “a kick ass match.” As Skye paced around the ring after her win, they showed Julia Hart watching backstage.

WINNER: Skye Blue in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was pretty good.)

-A vignette aired with Miro saying that he loves C.J. Parker, but what he said would happen is coming true. He said she wants fame and fortune “and for years I stood by and let her do whatever she wanted.” He said the truth is she doesn’t just bring the worst out of herself, but also the worst out of him. He said he Daniel Garcia brings the worse out of him. [c]

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS