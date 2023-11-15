VIP AUDIO 11/15 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Chris Hero vs. Timothy Thatcher – the history (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Eamonn Bell in celebration of Chris Hero Week in the world of independent wrestling. Ahead of Hero’s return to the ring at West Coast Pro’s Whiplash event this Friday in San Francisco, we look at all the history between these two great rivals. Alan and Eamonn go through every Hero vs. Thatcher match in detail – Evolve, WWN, PWG, IWA Mid-South, and Progress are all covered – and in the course of this journey, paint the picture of the mid-late 2010s independent wrestling scene. Plus a look at the angle shot last month in WCP to build to Hero’s return. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO