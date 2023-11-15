FREE PODCAST 11/15 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Book author David Shoemaker discusses evolution of mainstream coverage of wrestling, Triple H interview, Unionizing, racism in wrestling (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-15-2013), Wade Keller interviewed ESPN’s Grantland.com wrestling columnist and new book author David Shoemaker discussing evolution of mainstream coverage of wrestling, Triple H interview, Unionizing, racism in wrestling, writing his book, the lack of a Vince McMahon biography, Chris Benoit, and much more.
