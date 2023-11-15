VIP AUDIO 11/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Eddie Guerrero Memorial Roundtable (11-13-2005): Keller, Mitchell, McNeill react to news of his death and discuss his career and talents (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the November 13, 2005 special breaking news Roundtable Podcast reacting to the death of Eddie Guerrero that day. Wade Keller, Pat McNeill, and Bruce Mitchell react to news of his death and discuss his career and talents.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

