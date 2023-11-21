WWE Raw Ratings Report (11/20): Did it set record low up against Super Bowl rematch on ESPN, key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1.465 million viewers, nearly tied with last week’s viewership of 1.473 million viewers and above the Oct. 30 viewership of 1.391 million. Despite going head-to-head with a competitive rematch of the latest Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Raw viewership held up well. WWE attempted to entice viewers to stick around to find out who the mystery partner would be for Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.49 rating, up from 0.44 last week. The prior ten weeks averaged 0.44, so it beat the recent average. One year ago this week it drew a 0.41 rating.

The overall cable rating was 0.94, down from 0.97. The prior ten weeks averaged 0.97. One year ago this week, Raw drew a 1.10 rating. Two years ago, it drew a 1.22 rating. Three years ago, it drew a 1.31 rating. Four years ago, it drew a 1.52 rating. Five years ago, it drew a 1.68 rating. Six years ago, it drew a 2.14 rating.

