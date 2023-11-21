VIP AUDIO 11/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Survivor Series preview, McIntyre, Drew, Bayley, Becky, TK’s money where your mouth is comment, Continental Classic angst, Mariah May, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- Preview of WWE Survivor Series including sidebar explorations on the trajectories of Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Miz, and more
- Tony Khan’s comments after Full Gear telling fans to “put their money where their mouth is” regarding tuning into the Continental Classic
- What we know and don’t know yet about AEW’s G1-style tournament
- Mariah May’s background
- And more
