News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Survivor Series preview, McIntyre, Drew, Bayley, Becky, TK’s money where your mouth is comment, Continental Classic angst, Mariah May, more (117 min.)

November 21, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • Preview of WWE Survivor Series including sidebar explorations on the trajectories of Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Miz, and more
  • Tony Khan’s comments after Full Gear telling fans to “put their money where their mouth is” regarding tuning into the Continental Classic
  • What we know and don’t know yet about AEW’s G1-style tournament
  • Mariah May’s background
  • And more

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022