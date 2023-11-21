VIP AUDIO 11/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Survivor Series preview, McIntyre, Drew, Bayley, Becky, TK’s money where your mouth is comment, Continental Classic angst, Mariah May, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Preview of WWE Survivor Series including sidebar explorations on the trajectories of Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Miz, and more

Tony Khan’s comments after Full Gear telling fans to “put their money where their mouth is” regarding tuning into the Continental Classic

What we know and don’t know yet about AEW’s G1-style tournament

Mariah May’s background

And more

