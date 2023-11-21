FREE PODCAST 11/21 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann preview Survivor Series, discuss McIntyre, Drew, Bayley, Becky, TK’s money where your mouth is comment, Continental Classic angst, Mariah May, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They discuss these topics:

Preview of WWE Survivor Series including sidebar explorations on the trajectories of Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Miz, and more

Tony Khan’s comments after Full Gear telling fans to “put their money where their mouth is” regarding tuning into the Continental Classic

What we know and don’t know yet about AEW’s G1-style tournament

Mariah May’s background

And more

