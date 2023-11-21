FREE PODCAST 11/21 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Survivor Series fallout with Charlotte, Bryan, Shane with on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (11-20-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss WWE Smackdown with a really good caller segment and a lot of good emails in the mailbag segment, plus our on-site correspondent from Los Angeles, Calif. They cover the Survivor Series fallout including Charlotte’s explanations or her actions, Daniel Bryan’s explanation for his actions, Miz and Shane McMahon teaming together, a New Day Thanksgiving skit “for the kids” and whether New Day act should shift away from the minstrel act it resembles, and more. Also, what happened off-air including the Miz-Bryan dark match main event.
