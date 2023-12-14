News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/14 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss an Impact show guest starring wrestlers from AAA, Final Resolution, new signings, big match announcements, more (61 min.)

December 14, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo review a packed week in Impact Wrestling, including a TV show guest starring wrestlers from AAA and an Impact Plus special that was billed as the last show of the Impact Wrestling era, Final Resolution. Plus discussions on new signings and big match announcements.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022