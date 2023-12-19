FREE PODCAST 12/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (12-18-2018) Interview Flashback with A.R. Fox & CZW Owner D.J. Hyde talking Cage of Death insights and CZW’s view on wrestler health + Current Events segment (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (12-11-2013) to PWTorch columnists Sean Radican and Pat McNeill interviewing independent wrestler A.R. Fox and CZW owner D.J. Hyde. Included is insight on and a discussion of CZW’s “Cage of Death” show that upcoming weekend, CZW’s polices in the area of wrestler health, and much more with live callers. Plus, the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Pat is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell to break down the latest news, events, and more.
