VIP AUDIO 12/18 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Gunther defends against Miz, Judgment Day vs. Creeds, Chance & Carter challenge Green & Niven, Nakamura-Cody, Seth-Drew, Becky-Jax, more (27 min.)

December 19, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Finn Balor & Damien Priest vs. The Creed Brothers for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter in a Women’s Tag Title match, Gunther vs. Miz in an Intercontinental Title match, R-Truth vs. J.D. McDonagh, a Seth Rollins-Drew McIntyre exchange, a Becky Lynch-Nia Jax exchange, a Shinsuke Nakamura promo leading to a fight with Cody Rhodes, and more.

