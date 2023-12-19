FREE PODCAST 12/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Donofrio: Jax and Becky exchange, Creeds shine in tag title match, Seth-Drew hype for Day One, WWE’s holiday comedy, Gunther’s 2024 options, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tony Donofrio from PWTorch to review WWE Monday Night Raw. They begin with their thoughts The Judgment Day’s night including a standout tag match with the Creed Brothers and J.D. McDonagh losing to R-Truth. Then they cover the rest of Raw with a mix of topics provided by listeners including Nia Jax and Becky Lynch’s exchange, the Seth Rollins-Drew McMahon hype for Day One, WWE’s holiday comedy, Gunther vs. Miz and Gunther’s 2024 options, the Women’s Tag Team Title change, and more.

