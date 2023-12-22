News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Styles vs. Solo, follow-up on Styles attacking Knight, U.S. Title tourney, Reigns-Aldis dynamic, Karrion Kross reset, more (125 min.)

December 22, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown. They discuss the follow-up to A.J. Styles attacking L.A. Knight last week and the set-up for the triple threat match on Smackdown in two weeks. Also, the semi-finals of the U.S. Title Contender Tournament, Logan Paul’s promos, and the Nick Aldis-Roman Reigns dynamic.

Then in a bonus segment, two Wade Keller Hotline “Ask the Editor” podcasts from ten years ago this week with the Ask the Editor feature covering these topics:

  • Who is the most likely odd-man-out at WrestleMania 30?
  • What is best top five match line up for WM30 right now?
  • Could DVD documentaries go away?
  • What’s the difference between having a Big Ego vs. Being a Mark for Yourself?
  • Does WWE cheat wrestlers and fans when they give wrestlers world title reigns prematurely?
  • Does Brodus Clay have a chance?
  • Who will be 2014’s breakout stars?
  • YouTube problems?
  • And more!

