VIP AUDIO 12/22 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Styles vs. Solo, Orton-Knight-Styles match set up for 2024, US Title Contender Tournament semi-finals, Roman Reigns and Nick Aldis get to know each other, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including A.J. Styles vs. Solo Sikoa, U.S. Title Contender Tournament semi-finals with Bobby Lashley vs. Santos Escobar and Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes, plus a women’s eight-man Holiday brawl, a Nick Aldis-Roman Reigns backstage conversation, Butch vs. Dragon Lee in a standout TV match, and a strong line-up set up for the first Smackdown of 2024.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO