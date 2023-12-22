AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (12/22): Cassidy vs. Romero for AEW International Title, The Hardys vs. The Kingdom, Vikingo vs. Black Taurus, plus Statlander and Soho promos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE HOLIDAY BASH TV REPORT

DECEMBER 22, 2023

RECORDED AT THE PAYCOM CENTER IN OKLAHOMA, OKLA.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY (w/ Trent Beretta) vs. ROCKY ROMERO – AEW International Championship

Both men traded moves in the early going as they ended in stalemate. Rocky laid in a chop as Cassidy attempted one of his own but decided to place his hands in pockets instead. Rocky flew through the ropes with Cassidy on the outside to take him out on the mat. Rocky jumped off the steps to take down Cassidy with a hurricanrana. Back inside the ring, Rocky hit Cassidy with a series of clotheslines before Cassidy rolled him up for two. Rocky came back with a backbreaker.

Rocky hit Cassidy with another backbreaker before whipping him into the turnbuckle. Cassidy fired back with a DDT, then a tope through the ropes. Cassidy came off the tope with a diving crossbody but Rocky came back with a series of suplexes. Rocky attempted a suplex off the ropes but both men fought to the apron. Rocky hit a snap suplex on the apron. [c]

Cassidy and Rocky traded right hands in the center of the ring. Cassidy hit Orange Punch as both men fell to the mat. Cassidy kicked away at Rocky, then nailed him with a running PK. Rocky came right back with a running sliced bread for two. Rocky tried for a move but Cassidy rolled him up for two. Cassidy came off the ropes but Rocky caught him with a rising knee stroke, then a DDT. Rocky hit Trent’s finishing move for a close count. Rocky missed sliced bread as Cassidy countered with Orange Punch, then Beach Break for the win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 11:00

– After the match, All three members of Chaos hugged in the center of the ring.

(Moynahan’s Take: Very good match to open the show. The commentator’s played up Trent being frustrated on the outside seeing two of his friends go at it, which added a bit to the match.)

– Highlights aired showing AEW roster members distributing toys to children.

– Tony Schiavone was backstage with Kris Statlander. Statlander started to talk about Willow Nightingale before Stokely Hathaway interrupted saying that Willow said the two of them would have lost without Willow. Hathaway dared Statlander to start looking in the mirror and looking at the real Statlander instead of teaming with people like Willow and Orange Cassidy. [c]

– Prince Nana and Brian Cage were backstage talking about tomorrow’s match on Collision between Cage and Keith Lee. Cage said he would give Lee a giant sized ass kicking tomorrow night.

(2) THE KINGDOM (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/Roderick Strong) vs. THE HARDYS (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy)

Strong called the crowd stupid for thinking MJF wasn’t The Devil. He asked a few fans what their names were and called them stupid to their faces. The crowd chanted “delete” as the match kicked off. Matt and Taven started things off, as Matt took control early on. Jeff made the tag and went for a quick pin attempt for two. The Hardys double teamed Taven as Matt made the legal tag. Taven tagged in Bennett who took it to Matt. Matt fired back with an elbow strike before tagging in Jeff. Jeff hit a splash on Bennett in the corner, then hit a Russian leg sweep before climbing to the top rope. Taven cut Jeff off. [c]

Matt hit Side Effect on Bennett on the apron as Jeff tagged in Matt. Matt took down Taven before ramming his head in the turnbuckles. Matt hit a sit-down powerbomb on Taven for two. Matt hit another Side Effect for two. Bennett came in from behind as Matt hit him with Twist of Fate. Taven dove to the outside as Matt followed. Matt rammed Taven into the barricade, then over the announce table. Jeff hit Bennett on the other side with his own boot. Matt whipped Bennett into the steel steps, then rammed his head into the steps multiplied times.

The ref pulled a chair away from Matt as Taven rolled Matt up from behind for the win.

WINNER: The Kingdom in 8:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A fine tag match with the Hardys looking good in defeat.)

– Renee was backstage with Ruby Soho. Renee asked whether Ruby has spoken to Saray since her loss on Dynamite. Angelo Parker walked over and told Ruby to ask him what she wanted for Christmas. She asked and Parker told her he’d like to take her out for a drink. Saraya arrived and said she supported the two of them getting together. She asked Ruby to leave so she could talk to Parker. Saraya told Parker that Ruby was her friend and he could not have her. She then told Parker she hated him before walking off.

(3) SKYE BLUE vs. QUEEN AMINATA

Both women fired away at one another as the match kicked off. Blue hit Aminata with a series of forearms as Blue rolled up Aminata for two. Aminata hit a twisting neckbreaker as the two fought to the outside. Blue went for a pin back inside the ring for two. Aminata pushed Blue, then hit her with a German suplex. Aminata hit a hip attack on Blue in the corner, then followed up with a running boot. Aminata covered for two.

Aminata went to the top as Blue moved and hit a thrust kick. Blue hit a TKO then turned it into a dragon sleeper for a quick tap out. [c]

WINNER: Skye Blue in 2:30

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR KIND OF RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK.)

(4) EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO vs. BLACK TAURUS – AAA Mega Championship

The commentators talked about the history between Vikingo and Taurus. Vikingo went for an early pin as Taurus quickly kicked out. Taurus took Vikingo down before both men traded multiple takedowns which ended in a stalemate. Vikingo hit Taurus with a few kicks as Taurus fought right back and took Vikingo to the mat. Taurus dropped Vikingo with a Samoan drop for two. [c]

Vikingo went for a poisonrana but Taurus caught him. Taurus went for a charge in the corner but caught his knee on the corner. Taurus hit a corkscrew tope through the ropes. Vikingo flew over the ropes as Taurus caught him. Vikingo flipped Taurus around into a powerslam on the floor. Vikingo climbed to the top and hit a twisting press onto Taurus. Vikingo went back to the top as Taurus rolled out of the way. Vikingo went right back up top and hit poisonrana this time. Taurus came right back with a gore.

The crowd chanted for both men as they got to their feet. Taurus rammed Vikingo into the turnbuckle, then went to the top. Taurus slammed Vikingo off the top rope and quickly went for a pin attempt for two. Taurus caught Vikingo in a backbreaker, then spiked him to the mat before hitting a discuss lariat for two. Vikingo took out Taurus but was barely able to stand. He hit running double knees onto Taur through the ropes. Vikingo hit a Destroyer on Taurus before hitting a running double knee to the back of the head. Vikingo hit a 630 senton for the win.

WINNER: El Hijo del Vikingo in 15:00

(Moynahan’s Take: The biggest drawback from this match was the extended commercial break. That aside, this was easily the match of the night. While not as good as their ROH PPV match, it’s worth checking out.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another great night of pro wrestling. Just like last week, please go check out the main event. The rest of the card was solid at the very least; and don’t sleep on the opener. Vikingo is pure awesomeness and I hope we see more of Taurus. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

