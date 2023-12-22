FREE PODCAST 12/22 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Ex-WWE Creative Team member Seth Mates (10 Yrs Ago): Fascinating detailed account of what was originally planned for the “new” World Hvt. Title in 2002 and how it ended up with Triple H instead (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (12-20-2013), Wade Keller interviews ex-WWE Creative Team member Seth Mates who discusses in great depth and detail the original plans for the revamped World Hvt. Title in 2002, who was originally supposed to get the title, and how it ended up around the waist of Triple H, and what was supposed to happen then that didn’t. Plus early Brock Lesnar stories and speculation on whether had he stuck around it would have affected John Cena’s and Batista’s pushes. Also, Michael Hayes, WrestleMania 30, the booking of Daniel Bryan, and so much more.

