FREE PODCAST 12/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Marcus Arias joins Greg to preview AEW Worlds End and NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, plus discussion of upcoming big WWE TV shows, current WWE Four Pillars, more (97 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Marcus Arias for a preview of AEW Worlds End and NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. They also preview the upcoming big WWE TV main events and answer email questions on current WWE Four Pillars and how to best have Gunther drop the Intercontinental Title.
