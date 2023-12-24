FREE PODCAST 12/24 – WKPWP Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell respond to emails on WM35 top match predictions, is Seth really a top guy, retro Raw format, Corbin forgetting lines, Rusev, Heyman, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-21-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They begin with their predictions and choices for the four major singles matches (men’s & women’s) at WrestleMania 35, is Seth Rollins really a top top act after latest performances on mic and in the ring, are the McMahons going to be on TV every week now, did Smackdown really need changes, can Rusev have an important U.S. Title run, how about Jim Cornette and Paul Heyman taking control of Raw and Smackdown, Baron Corbin forgetting his lines on Raw this week, could Raw and Smackdown go back to original Raw format with squash matches, the stupidity of the TLC rumors, wrestlers assembling together on TV in front of authority figures in heel and face factions, could WWE have signaled real change by calling wrestlers “wrestlers” instead of the groan-inducing “Superstars” corporate-speak euphemism, and more.

