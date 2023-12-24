FREE PODCAST 12/24 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 10 Yrs Ago: Keller with live callers talking Raw from the night before and other topics + McNeill chats with Johnny Gargano & Jonny Fairplay in the Torch Christmas Party Podcast (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this special ten years ago flashback (12-24-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller took live phone calls on Raw, Samoa Joe and ROH misunderstanding, Sting’s future in TNA or WWE, Jeff Jarrett’s departure, and much more. Then, in a flashback from earlier that week (12-18-2013), Pat McNeill hosted the PWTorch Christmas Party with special guests DGUSA champion Johnny Gargano and wrestling personality Jonny Fairplay. Included in the discussion with live callers and emailers are plenty of stories, insight on wrestling, and much more. In the VIP Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell for a discussion of the latest news, events, and more.
