FREE PODCAST 12/26 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell preview AEW Worlds End, examine Continental Classic, look ahead of WWE’s first shows of 2024, CM Punk, Cody, more (154 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:

Preview AEW Worlds End

Some changes in AEW’s approach in 2024 that could amplify what they are doing well

Examine the Continental Classic so far and what’s still to come

Look ahead of WWE’s first shows of 2024

Discuss the paths C.M. Punk and Cody Rhodes are on

Some Minnesota Vikings talk also, of course!

