FREE PODCAST 12/26 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell preview AEW Worlds End, examine Continental Classic, look ahead of WWE’s first shows of 2024, CM Punk, Cody, more (154 min.)

December 26, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:

  • Preview AEW Worlds End
  • Some changes in AEW’s approach in 2024 that could amplify what they are doing well
  • Examine the Continental Classic so far and what’s still to come
  • Look ahead of WWE’s first shows of 2024
  • Discuss the paths C.M. Punk and Cody Rhodes are on
  • Some Minnesota Vikings talk also, of course!

