VIP AUDIO 12/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-24-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: Shawn Michaels’ new book and what it says about HBK and his history, why Joe as a heel won’t work, Sting’s influence in TNA, more (68 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 24, 2005 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:

A look at Shawn Michaels’s including how it compares to Bret Hart’s DVD, how Michaels and Hart see each other, where Michaels makes amends for past trouble, where Michaels reinforces the negative image of his past, how Michaels tries to excuse his behavior even after apologizing, how Michaels and Hart could have changed the business, why Vince McMahon never allowed Michaels and Hart to work together, how Michaels set a precedence for John Cena, the ethics over WWE delivering for its customers vs. keeping the health of its wrestlers in mind, and more.

Spike TV’s influence over TNA decisions.

How TNA brought Sting into the company.

The grumblings in the TNA locker room.

Backstage politics in TNA.

The importance of wrestlers getting their heat back after a loss.

Why Samoa Joe is being forced down fans’ throats as a heel and why Joe as a heel won’t work.

Top five draft picks.

And more.

