FREE PODCAST 12/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – 2014 Predictions Show: (1/2/2014) Parks & Caldwell look ahead to 2014 and also review the latest WWE TV happenings including Daniel Bryan-Wyatt Family with live callers (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: With WWE running a 2023 Best of Smackdown episode last night, we are flashing back ten years to our 2014 Predictions Episode with some talk also about the latest WWE TV developments, in particular the Daniel Bryan-Bray Wyatt storyline. PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discuss those topics and more with live callers.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.