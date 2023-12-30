FREE PODCAST 12/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – 2014 Predictions Show: (1/2/2014) Parks & Caldwell look ahead to 2014 and also review the latest WWE TV happenings including Daniel Bryan-Wyatt Family with live callers (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: With WWE running a 2023 Best of Smackdown episode last night, we are flashing back ten years to our 2014 Predictions Episode with some talk also about the latest WWE TV developments, in particular the Daniel Bryan-Bray Wyatt storyline. PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discuss those topics and more with live callers.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO