FREE PODCAST 12/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – 2014 Predictions Show: (1/2/2014) Parks & Caldwell look ahead to 2014 and also review the latest WWE TV happenings including Daniel Bryan-Wyatt Family with live callers (110 min.)

December 30, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: With WWE running a 2023 Best of Smackdown episode last night, we are flashing back ten years to our 2014 Predictions Episode with some talk also about the latest WWE TV developments, in particular the Daniel Bryan-Bray Wyatt storyline. PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discuss those topics and more with live callers.

