VIP AUDIO 12/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, pt. 1 of 2 (12-30-2005): The Tim White suicide angle, Vince McMahon’s history of inflammatory statements, McMahon vs. Michaels prospects, more (60 min.)

The Tim White suicide angle and the rationale for the lack of follow up…

Analysis of Vince McMahon’s on air character with a particular focus on some of the stranger, more inflammatory and controversial things he’s said, how knowing about McMahon’s history helps explain some of the things he’s saying, and whether it helps or hinders business…

WrestleMania 22 thoughts including the prospect of McMahon vs. Shawn Michaels…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

