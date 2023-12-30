LECLAIR’S AEW WORLD’S END 2023 REPORT: Alt perpsective, detailed coverage of MJF vs. Samoa Joe, Moxley vs. Kingston, Cage vs. Copeland, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW WORLD’S END 2023 REPORT

DECEMBER 30, 2023

LONG ISLAND, NY AT NASSAU VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM

AIRED LIVE ON B/R LIVE (U.S.), FITE.TV (Int.)

Announcers: Excalibur & Nigel McGuinness & Taz & Tony Schiavone

-The cold open highlighted the top matches on the card.

-“It’s Saturday, you know what that means!” Excalibur yelled over a sweeping shot of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Fireworks exploded from the stage. Excalibur welcomed Nigel McGuinness and Taz to the commentary table.

-Brody King headed to the ring. Excalibur noted that it’s time for an (impromptu) eight man tag team match featuring wrestlers from the Continental Classic. Jay Lethal, Rush, & Jay White followed. Daddy Magic joined the commentary table. Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe, Daniel Garcia, and Bryan Danielson entered to face the heel group. Nigel mocked Danielson, as is customary.

(1) BRODY KING & JAY LETHAL & RUSH & JAY WHITE vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & MARK BRISCOE & DANIEL GARCIA & BRYAN DANIELSON

Rush began the match with Claudio Castagnoli. They traded some stiff forearms before Claudio got clotheslined over the top rope. He returned to the ring quickly, stepping chest to chest with Rush. The heel backed away and tagged in Jay Lethal. Claudio tagged in Mark Briscoe. A small “dem boys” chant broke out. Lethal countered a missile dropkick attempt, then tried to lock in the Figure Four. Mark broke free easily. The two slapped hands and began trading hard chops. Briscoe sent Lethal reeling back to his corner.

Lethal tagged in Jay White. Mark Briscoe tagged in Bryan Danielson. A crooked grin formed across Bryan’s face. He stepped in the ring as the camera pulled back just a bit to show the crowd beginning a “yes” chant. Bryan tripped up White and attempted the Labell Lock. White easily reached the bottom rope with his foot and broke the hold. Danielson worked White into the corner and delivered a running drop kick. He gave Jay a number of chops and kicks as the match approached 5:00. Danielson gave White a Hurricanrana, then set up for his signature kicks. He got a few in, but then Daniel Garcia tagged himself in. Bryan and Daniel engaged in a quick staredown, and Danielson let it go. White tagged in Brody King.

Daniel Garcia was undeterred by the big man. He threw some quick punches, but King dropped him with ease. He gave him a big Boss Man Slam, then tossed him to the outside. He left the ring and got in Daddy Magic’s face. King mouthed off, then gave Garcia a body slam on the floor. He tossed him back inside and tagged in Rush. The crowd broke into a “Daddy Magic” chant. Rush worked Garcia into the corner, then tagged in Jay Lethal. The heels beat up Garcia in the corner. He’d started bleeding a bit from the nose. Taz wondered if it might be broken.

All four heels took turns tagging in and putting a beating on Garcia. Taz called him a sacrificial lamb. “His teammates can’t do anything about!” Jay White covered Garcia repeatedly, but never gained anything more than a one count. Jay gave Daniel a body slam. The crowd tried to will Garcia on. He tried to use the ropes to stand, but Rush kicked him in the head. Garcia slipped free of a body slam attempt. He dove toward his corner, but White cut him off again. Jay whipped Garcia toward the heel corner. Daniel caught Rush with an elbow, then gave Jay Lethal a right hand. Garcia side-stepped White and sent him crashing into Lethal. Finally, Garcia was able to make the tag.

Mark Briscoe entered with a flurry around 10:30. He dropped Jay White with a flying forearm. White caught him with a boot out of the corner, but Briscoe shrugged it off and knocked him to the outside. Bryan Danielson flew into the ring and dove onto Rush. On the outside, Claudio dropped Jay White. Danielson directed Mark Briscoe to drop an elbow on Lethal. He slid back inside and gave Jay White a Fisherman’s Bomb for a cover and two count at 12:00. Daddy Magic noted that there’s no one left to tag on either side. White dumped Briscoe over the top rope. Brody King gave him a big clothesline then tossed him inside. White covered for two. Jay tagged in Jay Lethal.

Jay Lethal set Mark Briscoe up on the top turnbuckle in the southwest corner of the ring. Briscoe knocked him off temporarily, but Lethal leapt right back up. he gave Briscoe a big Superplex. Both men rolled toward their respective corners. Jay White received the tag. He cut off Briscoe’s crawl for a moment, but Mark reached Claudio. Jay quickly tagged in Brody King. Claudio and Brody exchanged big uppercuts and chops. “Meat!” the crowd exclaimed happily. Castagnoli looked for a Suplex, but King blocked it. He tried to deliver one of his own, but Claudio slid down the side and delivered the Suplex he was looking for – an impressive feat. He covered, but Rush broke it up at two.

Bryan Danielson rushed into the ring to thwart Rush. Claudio and Brody paired off in the opposing corner. The heels got the better of the BCC cohorts and circled the ring, trading places for dueling rolling cannonballs. King covered Castagnoli for a two count just before 15:30. Claudio recovered quickly and tripped King up, hoisting him into the swing. Danielson put the period on it with a missile dropkick. Castagnoli covered, but it was broken up. Claudio tagged in Daniel Garcia. Brody King tagged in Jay Lethal.

Garcia got caught in a Figure Four. Mark Briscoe broke it up with a Froggy Bomb. Rush quickly took Briscoe out. Danielson caught Rush with a running knee. Danielson ate a Blade Runner from Jay White. Castagnoli dumped Jay White to the outside. Daniel Garcia rolled up Jay Lethal for a surprise three count.

WINNERS: Daniel Garcia, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Mark Briscoe in 17:19

Brody King gave Daddy Magic a cheap shot on his way out of the ring. Garcia danced with Briscoe. He shared nods of respect with Danielson and Castagnoli.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Generally speaking, I’m pretty down on last-minute adds to Pay-Per-Views, especially ones without much rhyme or reason. Beyond featuring (most of) the losers of the Continental Classic, it just felt like a bit of a clunky set of pairings. Nevertheless, though, the action was entertaining and it did a fine job of getting the crowd engaged to kickoff the main card. I appreciated the fact that it didn’t overstay its welcome, and that they used it as an opportunity to give Daniel Garcia a big one on Pay-Per-View. He could’ve easily been the afterthought here, or the one to take the fall had the heel team won, but instead, he came off like a star on the rise.)

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for Miro vs. Adrade.

Miro headed to the ring first, followed by Andrade El Idolo, accompanied by C.J. Perry. Excalibur noted that Perry spent several days in the hospital last week, and was happy she was able to make the show to support her client.

(2) MIRO vs. ANDRADE EL IDOLO (w/ C.J. Perry)

Miro attacked Andrade El Idolo before the match officially began. The referee made no attempt to separate the two men, and instead, just rang the bell. Excalibur noted that Miro promised not to touch El Idolo until the Continental Classic had concluded, and now, all bets were off. Miro whipped El Idolo toward the corner, but got caught with a kick. Andrade was finally able to remove his entrance jacket. He flexed for the crowd and prepared to dive onto Miro, but the big man caught him with a big punch through the middle rope.

Back in the ring, Andrade tripped up Miro and attempted to lock in a Figure Four. Miro kicked him away and tossed him across the ring with ease. Miro turned his focus to C.J. Perry at ringside. “Is this what you wanted?” he asked. Perry back at him. The commentary desk went awkwardly silent. Miro tossed Andrade into the ropes drove his knee into the back of El Idolo’s neck. Andrade recovered, trying to catch Miro off-guard with a cross body. Miro caught him and slammed him to the mat. Andrade rolled to the outside to collect himself. Perry went to check on him, but Miro left the ring to continue his assault.

The Redeemer tossed El Idolo around ringside. He gave him a body drop onto the announcers desk. Miro tried to set up for another one, but Andrade fought him off, sending him toppling over the desk. Miro landed awkwardly on the back of his neck. El Idolo removed the table cover and tossed Miro through it. Miro staggered around ringside. El Idolo tossed him into the steel steps as the match approached 5:30. Andrade rolled Miro back into the ring and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Miro rose to meet him. The two traded punches atop the northwest turnbuckle. Miro got the better of the exchange, hooking his opponent for a Superplex. Andrade managed to block it briefly, but Miro was eventually successful.

Both men were down in the center of the ring. The referee reached a count of five before both men rose to their knees. Once vertical, they began trading punches. A small dueling chant broke out, but quickly faded out. Andrade managed to get Miro’s leg caught up in the ropes. He delivered a dragon screw across the middle, then caught him with a cross body off the top rope. He followed up with a quick flying elbow strike. Andrade kipped up, then pointed to the downed Miro in the corner. El Idolo tried to work the crowd up as he got a running start. Miro rolled to the outside to regroup. Rather than wait, El Idolo leapt to the turnbuckle and delivered a diving Moonsault onto Miro on the outside. He followed up by tossing him into the ring steps.

C.J. Perry gave El Idolo a hug before strutting back to the opposite side of the ring. In the ring, Andrade delivered a double Moonsault on Miro for a cover and two count around 10:00. Both men rose to their feet slowly. Andrade ran into a big Superkick from Miro. The Redeemer let out a scream and led the crowd in yelling “game over!” He applied the hold to Andrade. Perry coached El Idolo from ringside. The sweat on Andrade’s arm helped him slip free and grab the bottom rope. Perry cheered. “You should cheer for your husband!” Miro barked.

Miro and Andrade worked against the ropes. El Idolo delivered another dragon screw, followed by a running back elbow for a cover and very close near fall just before 13:00. Andrade called out of the Figure Four. He got it locked in. Miro sat up, letting out cries of agony. El Idolo tried to bridge, but Miro turned him over. El Idolo struggled for a moment, but turned the hold back on Miro. He completed a bridge this time. While the referee checked on Miro, C.J. Perry slid under the bottom rope and cut out Andrade’s arms. Perry fixed her hair and acted innocent. Miro gave Andrade a kick and covered him for a near fall. He followed up with another Game Over. Andrade tapped.

WINNER: Miro in 15:11

Perry blew a kiss to her husband. Miro just looked down at her. He finally gave her a nod.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Fine match, but the crowd just didn’t seem particularly invested in either guy. Andrade has been presented as a babyface as of late, but hadn’t really been featured with any consistency. Miro has been locked in a similar state. I thought the addition of C.J. Perry was going to make for a compelling story, but in reality, it’s just felt like a loosely define, lazy arc. Ultimately, I think being featured as a duo on-screen is what’s best for both Miro and Perry, and I’m glad we got what appears to be the start to that tonight. Assuming this is the final night for Andrade in AEW, I give them kudos for not attempting to embarrass him on the way out. The company has been quite good with that.)

-Excalibur tossed to a quick video package for the AEW Women’s World title match.

Riho headed to the ring, followed by “Timeless” Toni Storm. She received respectful applause as she waved to the crowd. Tony Schiavone had joined the commentary desk.

(3) “TIMELESS” TONI STORM (c, w/ Luther & Mariah May) vs. RIHO – AEW Women’s World Championship match

A “Toni” chant broke out as soon as the bell rang. Toni Storm and Riho stood opposite one another in the center of the ring before engaging in a quick lock up. Storm backed Riho into the ropes and patted her on the head. She gave her a quick takedown and covered her for a one count. Riho tried to body slam Toni, but the champion just shrugged her off. Riho whipped Storm into the corner, hit her with a quick knee strike and followed up with a big running Bulldog out of the corner. She covered for a quick two count.

Both women rose to their feet quickly. Riho grabbed a side headlock, but Storm powered out of it with ease. Riho caught the champion with a quick roundhouse kick. Storm rolled to the outside to regroup. Riho tried to dive on her, but Luther caught her. Storm’s cohort handed Riho to Toni in order for her to slam her against the edge of the ring. Storm posed for the hard cam for a quick change to black and white. She slammed Riho and covered her for a two count. The announcers talked about their various histories in the Nassau Coliseum while Storm gave Riho a number of body slams.

Storm sent Riho off the ropes, but Riho caught her with a kick. The challenger collapsed, grabbing at her lower back. Storm quickly pulled her in and delivered a Sky High for a cover and two count. A small dueling chant broke out. Toni gave Riho another body slam and flexed for the crowd. She turned Riho over and applied a single leg crab. Storm sat back into the hold viciously. Riho crawled desperately toward the bottom rope, eventually reaching it to break the hold. Storm dragged her out onto the apron. Luther positioned himself underneath the champion, allowing her to sit on his shoulders. Together, they ran Riho into the ring post.

“Let’s go Timeless!” the crowd willed the champion. Riho returned to the ring, but immediately got turned over into a Texas Cloverleaf. Storm sat into the hold as the match crossed 7:15. Riho used her elbows to crawl toward the western side of the ring. Luther grabbed the bottom rope, pulling it away from Riho. Referee Rick Knox caught him and ejected him from ringside. Toni pleaded to no avail. The crowd booed. Riho caught Storm with a headscissor into the ropes. She caught Storm with her version of the 619, then a big cross body. Storm popped right back up. Riho slammed the champion and covered her for a two count.

The champion rolled to the outside to regroup, but Riho gave her no quarter. She dove onto her, then quickly tossed her back onto the apron. Riho leapt to the top turnbuckle and delivered a double stomp right on the edge of the ring. She followed up with a Tiger Suplex and stacked cover for a near fall at 10:00. Riho went for a running knee strike in the corner, but Storm moved. She set up for a Hip Attack, but Riho moved as well. Toni delivered Storm Zero and covered, but Riho kicked out at two. She stared intently at the referee’s count in close-up view of the camera, telegraphing the kick out. Riho rolled up Storm for a near fall. She rolled her into another cover, but Toni grabbed the bottom rope.

Riho climbed to the middle turnbuckle. Storm leapt to her feet and ripped Riho off the turnbuckle. Riho crashed violently to the mat. Toni gave her a DDT and covered her for a three count.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 11:46 to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: This just felt off from the start. Riho is supposed to be a lovable underdog, but the crowd is so fully enamored and invested in Toni Storm that it couldn’t possibly work. Instead of booing Riho, they just…didn’t really react to her. Storm dominated most of the match, and while Riho’s offense looked credible enough at times, she just seemed completely overmatched. Luther’s ejection, which should have been met with relief from the crowd, instead brought boos. Other babyfaces are going to have a really hard time working against this iteration of Toni Storm, and it would be wise to just pivot and have her wrestle heels almost exclusively. The women’s division continues to struggle mightily.)

-Lexy Nair was joined by Dante Martin backstage. He said he’s been good, but not great. Martin said he nearly beat a champion. Orange Cassidy stepped into frame. He challenged Martin to a title match on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Lexy said it was official.

-“Big Pressure” filled the arena and the crowd sprang to life. Prince Nana danced onto the stage, followed closely by a stoic Swerve Strickland. The announcers noted that Keith Lee was not cleared to compete, and would be replaced by his occasional tag team partner, Dustin Rhodes.

Just as Dustin Rhodes began climbing into the ring, Swerve Strickland dropkicked him to the floor. The crowd erupted in support of the move. Strickland tossed Rhodes into the ring steps. Prince Nana retrieved a cinder block from underneath the ring. Swerve placed it underneath Dustin’s foot. Nana held into place and Swerve leapt off the apron, stomping on Rhodes’ ankle and shattering the cinder block.

Officials poured from the back to help Rhodes. Strickland sat on the top turnbuckle as the crowd did a call and response of “Swerve’s House.” Dustin Rhodes turned around on the apron. He tried to limp back to the ring. Officials attempted to convince him otherwise, but Rhodes slid in the ring. “Dustin Rhodes is not going to back down,” Excalibur said. “He wants some more? Give him some more!” Nana exclaimed from ringside.

Rhodes pulled himself to his feet slowly, using the ropes to stay up.

(4) SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/ Prince Nana) vs. DUSTIN RHODES

Dustin Rhodes asked the referee to ring the bell. He obliged. Swerve Strickland exploded out of the corner with a boot to Rhodes’ face. Strickland immediately worked Dustin into the corner. The referee checked on him again. Strickland paced around the ring. Nana told Rhodes that he should’ve minded his business. Strickland kicked at Rhodes’ ankle again. He looked to the crowd for continued support. They delivered.

Taz speculated that extent of Rhodes’ potential injuries. Swerve hoisted Strickland onto the top turnbuckle. Rhodes gave him a few punches, having the leverage advantage from the top. Strickland climbed up to meet him, looking for a Superplex. Rhodes gave Swerve a headbutt and knocked him to the mat. Rhodes managed to put weight on both feet long enough to come off the top with a cross body for a cover and two count at 3:00. Rhodes hopped around the ring, giving Swerve right hands. Strickland kicked at Rhodes’ injured leg again. Dustin gave him a boot to the face to create separation. He hit a Canadian Destroyer, then a Powerslam for a cover and near fall.

Prince Nana snapped the mat in a panic, trying to will Strickland back up. Dustin worked Swerve into the corner. He spread his legs across the middle ropes. Prince Nana tried to call attention of the impending low blow, but only managed to distract the referee, allowing Rhodes to execute the move. He gave Swerve a Cross Rhodes for a cover and near fall just after 5:00. Strickland grabbed at his neck. Dustin continued to shake out the injured ankle. He kicked at Swerve’s gut and tried to wrench his leg. Strickland kicked him away and hit a rolling Flatliner. Swerve turned Dustin over into a single leg crab. He converted it into a Stretch Muffler while kicking Rhodes in the side of the head. Dustin looked poised to tap. Strickland gave him quick jabs to the side. Rhodes managed to fully outstretch his arm and reach the bottom rope.

Strickland caught his breath while giving Rhodes some kicks to the head. He challenged him to stand with repeated slaps. Dustin gave him a big chop and scream at him. Swerve kicked him in the knee. Dustin gave him double middle fingers and spit in his face. Strickland wiped the spit from his cheek and looked at it. He gave Rhodes a pointed kick to the head. Dustin rose to a knee, woozy. Swerve gave him another one. “One more time!” the crowd begged. Strickland used his boot to snap Rhodes’ wrist back. He climbed to the top turnbuckle and delivered double knees for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Swerve Strickland in 9:28

(LeClair’s Analysis: Even at just over 9 minutes, this felt like it went too long. After an extended pre-match beat down, and a crowd that was clearly intensely misaligned with the company’s direction, this would’ve been better served as a simple squash match. The more violent Swerve became, the more the crowd cheered him. Swerve is just too over right now. Rhodes never stood a chance, even as a legend within the company’s ranks. Even being able to take it to Swerve for the length of time that he did felt rather unbelievable given the circumstances.)

-Chris Jericho was out next for the eight-man tag team match. The crowd sang along to “Judas”, and then booed him. Sammy Guevara entered next to minimal reaction. Darby Allin came out and opened the floor for Sting. Tony Schiavone provided his usual introduction and noted it would be the last time Sting would wrestle in New York.

(5) CHRIS JERICHO & SAMMY GUEVARA & DARBY ALLIN & STING vs. RICKY STARKS & BIG BILL & POWERHOUSE HOBBS & KINOSUKE TAKASHITA (w/ Don Callis)

Sammy Guevara began the match with Kinosuke Takashita. Sammy tried talking to Kinosuke to start. Excalibur said that he’s trying to talk sense into him – “you don’t need to associate with Don Calls.” Takeshita took Guevara down. Sammy popped up and worked Takeshita to the face corner. He tagged in Chris Jericho. Boos immediately filled the ring. The duo took Takeshita down. Sammy spun in the ring and Jericho knelt on him with a smile. The crowd booed it. Takeshita tagged in Ricky Starks. Ricky gave Jericho a middle finger. The crowd cheered.

Powerhouse Hobbs tagged himself in and went to work on Jericho. He backed him into the corner and caught him with a running splash. Hobbs tagged in Big Bill. The crowd continued to boo. Jericho tagged in Darby Allin. Darby leapt to the top rope and gave Big Bill a drop kick. Bill tagged in Takeshita. Allin gave him a springboard standing Coffin Drop for a cover and two count. He followed up with a Code Red for a near fall just before 4:00. Allin immediately climbed to the top rope, looking for a Coffin Drop early. Don Callis distracted him long enough for Takeshita to recover. Kinosuke gave Darby a Avalanche Helicopter Blue Thunder Bomb (as named by Excalibur.) Takeshita tagged Hobbs.

Darby was downed in the heel corner. Hobbs stomped at him violently. A “we want Sting” chant broke out. Big Bill tagged in and worked Allin in the corner. He and Hobbs began to trade quick tags. Hobbs gave Allin a stalling Suplex. He and Bill worked together to swing Allin like a hammock. They tossed him clear across the ring. Allin almost hit the turnbuckle and landed like a crash-test dummy. Ricky Starks tagged in and began mocking Sting. He went a Stinger Splash in the corner, but Allin moved. He caught Starks with a Jawbreaker. Darby tried to make a tag, but Big Bill cut it off. Starks tagged in Takeshita as the match crossed 7:00.

Allin and Takeshita traded blows. Darby managed to flip over Kinosuke and reach Sting for a tag. The veteran hit the ring to a big reaction. He dropped Takeshita, then crotched Big Bill over the top rope. He shook the ropes as Bill screamed in pain. Jericho entered the ring to more boos. He and Sting delivered stereo Stinger Splashes. The ring cleared after Bill dropped Sting over the middle rope. Ricky Starks worked Sting into the corner and caught him with some body shots. He climbed to the top rope and danced across it, holding Sting’s arm. He hit a forearm to Sting’s back. Sting tried to dump Starks across the top rope, but he just let him go awkwardly on his face.

Guevara entered to give Starks a dropkick from the middle rope. He went for a cutter, but Starks blocked it. Ricky went for a DDT, but Sammy blocked it and got the cutter. He covered, but Big Bill lifted him clean off of Starks. Bill gave Guevara a Boss Man Slam. Jericho gave Big Bill a Codebreaker, but Bill shrugged it off. He grabbed Jericho by the hair and dropped him awkwardly. He mounted Jericho and gave him some punches. Jericho caught Bill with boots out of the corner, then a dropkick. The crowd continued to boo him loudly. Powerhouse Hobbs gave Jericho a huge Spinebuster, followed by the World’s Most Dangerous Slam. Darby ran into the ring and tossed himself into Jericho’s back to topple Hobbs.

Takeshita entered the ring and dropped Allin on his head. The announcers made no mention of who the legal men were, and the official made no attempt to gain order. Sting got caught with a jumping knee from Takeshita and stumbled awkwardly against the ropes. Sting bounced back to drop Kinosuke. He applied the Scorpion Death Lock. Don Callis leapt in the ring with Sting’s bat. Sting stepped to him and Callis slid out of the ring, terrified. Jericho returned and put Hobbs in the Walls. Sting applied the Scorpion Death Lock to Takeshita.

Ricky Starks broke up the Walls and the Lock at 14:00. Big Bill tossed Allin into the corner. Darby kicked him to the outside and dove onto him through the middle rope. In the ring, Sammy Guevara ate a massive spear from Ricky Starks for a cover and near fall, finally clarifying the legal men. Starks planted Guevara off-screen during a replay and covered him for a two count. He set up for Roshambo, but Sammy slid free and gave him a Superkick. Guevara hit the G.T.H and rushed to the top turnbuckle. A “CM Punk” chant broke out. Guevara hit a Shooting Star Press for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho & Sting & Darby Allin in 15:41

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was a bit of a mess. Slow going in the early minutes, then a flurry of seemingly random action and finisher trade-offs. One of my biggest pet peeves with big multi-man AEW tag team matches and the complete lack of interest in maintaining any sort of order or tracking the legal man. It always falls by the wayside in favor of spamming big spots and ramping up the speed and intensity of the match. It’s bad enough to do it once on a show, but they’d already had this style of bout earlier in the night. Couple that with the complete disdain from the crowd for Chris Jericho that the announcers had to casually ignore, and this whole thing just felt completely unnecessary. To top it all off, it further brought to light how badly AEW fumbled the ball with the Don Callis society this year – particularly Kinosuke Takeshit and Powerhouse Hobbs, who feel like misfit toys at this point.)

-Abadon headed to the ring for her TBS Championship match. Excalibur stressed that it would be contested under house rules. Julia Hart followed.

(6) JULIA HART (c) vs. ABADON – TBS Championship match

Both wrestlers rocked back and forth in their respective corners as the bell rang. Abadon’s face curled into a snarl and they hunched over, preparing to strike. Julia Hart cracked a smile and the two prepared to lock up. The crowd broke into a “this is spooky” chant. Abadon caught Hart with a big cutter. The champion retreated to the corner, but Abadon stayed close. They gave Hart a number of hard hitting short-arm clotheslines. The two spilled onto the mat and began slamming each other’s head into the mat repeatedly.

Abadon hoisted Julia onto their shoulders, but Julia slid around and into a crucifix pin for a two count. The two crawled around on the mat, snarling at each other. Another “spooky” chant rang out. The two came forehead-to-forehead and rose to their feet together. Abadon gave Hart a palm strike. The two grabbed each other by the throat. Hart slammed Abadon to the mat. She gave them a kick to the head, and some thrusts into the mat. Hart put her boot on Abadon’s throat, necessitating a break from Aubrey Edwards.

The champion tossed Abadon to the outside and followed her as the match crossed 4:00. She tossed her challenger into the apron, then gave them a Suplex on the floor. Abadon tried to crawl back to the ring, but Hart kicked them back to the floor. Abadon finally made their way back inside. Hart continued to work over their back. Julia draped her challenger’s neck across the middle rope and choked them. “No rope breaks, Abadon” Hart told the camera. The announcers finally mentioned what House Rules actually entails.

Gasping for breath, Abadon made their way back their beet. Hart tried to apply an arm lock, but Abadon bit her arm. They gave the champion a pair of quick clotheslines, followed by a spinning back elbow. Abadon let on a primal yell, then delivered diving knees to Hart in the corner. Abadon covered Hart for a two count around 7:45. Abadon headed to the northwest turnbuckle and began their ascent. Julia rose to meet them. Hart managed to deliver a Superplex for a cover and two count. Hart followed up with a sliding lariat to the back of the head. She locked Abadon in a Double Underhook Crossface, but Abadon fought free. They headed to the top turnbuckle again. Hart followed. The two traded punches. Abadon bit Hart’s forehead. Aubrey checked on Hart. Skye Blue emerged and knocked Abadon off the top turnbuckle, then escaped underneath the ring.

Abadon slid to the outside and pulled Skye Blue from underneath. They gave her a knee to the face. Hart clotheslined Abadon from behind, then slammed their hand into the ring steps repeatedly. “Like dribbling a basketball,” Excalibur said. Hart rolled her challenger into the ring and climbed the turnbuckles. She hit a Moonsault from the top for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Julia Hart in 11:57

Skye Blue slid in the ring and raised Julia Hart’s hand.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was fine, but it suffered from a lack of investment from the crowd. Abadon hasn’t been featured nearly enough on AEW’s major weekly shows for there to be much interest in their character. Additionally, given the overall sports focus, the whole gimmick just kind of feels out of place. The “this is spooky” chant, to me, continued to highlight a general lack of seriousness the crowd assigns to so much of what AEW does. It’s hard to feel much like a sports-centered program when it feels like the crowd is just entertaining itself with witty chants.)

-Excalibur tossed to a promo for Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland.

Adam Copeland headed to the ring, introduced by Justin Roberts. Nigel McGuinness had replaced Tony Schiavone on commentary. He and Excalibur mentioned that Copeland is wearing gear similar to what he wore during his infamous match against Mick Foley in 2006. Copeland paced the ring angrily.

(7) ADAM COPELAND vs. CHRISTIAN CAGE (w/ Nick & Shayna Wayne) – No Disqualification match for the TNT Championship

Christian Cage had hardly made it half way down the ramp when Adam Copeland attacked him. Nick and Shayna Wayne leapt out of the way to avoid the chaos. Copeland walked Cage to ringside and tossed him into the ringside barrier. He took a sip from a fan’s drink, cracked the can over his head and tossed it aside. Adam walked Christian to the announcers desk and slammed his head into it. Nigel called Copeland “sick” and Copeland told him to shut his mouth. Nigel wheeled his chair back and threw his arms up in comical submission.

Copeland tossed Cage into the ring and looked around, a small line of blood already across his forehead. “TLC!” the crowd chanted. Copeland seemed to relish in it. He tossed Cage to the outside and threw him knee-first into the steel steps. Excalibur said this must be cathartic for Copeland. The “Rated-R Superstar” slammed Cage’s hand onto the steps and then tried to stomp on it. Cage escaped at the last moment and leapt over the barrier into the crowd. Copeland gave chase.

The best friends turned bitter rivals ascended the steps of the lower bowl together. Nick Wayne followed. Copeland dropped Cage and then disappeared amongst the Nassau audience. He emerged atop the landing of section 104 and dove onto Wayne and Cage, eliciting a huge response from the crowd. Cage began working his way back down the steps, Copeland following closely behind. He slapped hands with fans as he climbed onto the barricade and hit a leaping clothesline onto Cage. Shayna Wayne watched in horror.

“You still got it!” the crowd chanted as the match crossed 6:00. Wayne returned to his mother at ringside. Copeland continued beating down Cage in the ring. He charged at him in the corner, but Christian moved. Copeland crashed shoulder first into the ring post and spilled to the outside. Cage leapt to the floor to meet him. He slammed Adam’s face off the ring steps, then stepped on the back of his neck. Nigel mentioned his triple neck fusion. Cage tossed Copeland back in the ring and covered him for a two count.

Adam’s face began to swell just to the left of his left eyebrow. It was red and bloodied. The referee checked on him while Cage retrieved a pair of Kendo sticks. He cracked them both across Copeland’s back, then hooked his nostrils and wrenched back. Cage choked Copeland with the Kendo stick across the middle rope. Nigel and Taz talked up the idea that Copeland’s left eye is sure to swell up and close with the rapid increase in swelling. Cage drove the butt of the Kendo stick into Copeland’s neck. He instructed Nick Wayne to slide him steel chairs. Cage slammed Adam’s back repeatedly, then opened the chair over his body. Cage applied a Boston Crab while sitting on the chair. Copeland clenched his fists and powered his stomach off the mat, forcing Cage to break the hold.

Nick Wayne searched under the ring for more tools for Christian Cage. He came up with a metal rod. Cage swung it at Copeland, but Adam ducked and dropped the TNT Champion. He cracked him in the back with the Kendo stick repeatedly. “In front of his own son!” Nigel remarked, unironically. Copeland applied a Crossface. Cage reached desperately for the metal rod. Adam grabbed it from him and linked it across Cage’s mouth. Christian managed to pull himself to the bottom rope and drag his legs to the outside, breaking Copeland’s leverage. While Wayne attended to Cage, Coepland pulled a ladder out from under the ring. He put his cheek against it lovingly. Copeland sandwiched the ladder between the ropes, then gave Cage a slingshot right into it.

Shayna Wayne looked on in horror as Copeland re-positioned the ladder. Cage recovered enough to crack a Kendo stick across Copeland’s gut. Cage climbed the ladder as the match crossed 15:30. Coepland rose to meet him. Adam hooked Christian for a Superplex off the ladder. Cage punched himself free. He slammed Adam’s head against the top rung of the ladder and delivered a Sunset Bomb off it. Cage covered for a near fall.

Christian tossed the ladder to the outside and headed under the ring to retrieve the match’s first tables. Nick Wayne helped him set one up. Cage leapt onto the apron. He and Copeland traded shots, teetering over the table. The crowd, having had their table quota satisfied, graduated to a “we want fire” chant. The two worked away from the table. Copeland gave Cage an Edgecution DDT on the chair. “This is awesome!” the crowd chanted. Nigel was incensed. Taz said New York is full of bloodthirsty people. While Copeland set up for a Con-Chair-To, Nick Wayne slid in the ring. He cut Copeland off and helped Cage drag a table into the ring.

Cage propped the table in the corner. He called for a Spear. Copeland turned to face him, then leapfrogged Cage. He tossed a steel chair into Cage’s face. It ricocheted back at him, so he threw it again. Copeland gave Cage a spear through the table. He covered, but Shayna Wayne pulled the referee out of the ring. “It’s all legal, no disqualification!” Excalibur reminded us. Adam slid to the outside and began approaching Shayna. Nick Wayne attacked Copeland from behind with a chair. He gave him Wayne’s World on the floor and tossed him back in the ring.

Champion and challenger stumbled to their feet simultaneously in the ring and ran into each other, back-to-back. Cage snapped out of his daze and gave Copeland a Killswitch for a near fall at 22:00. At ringside, Wayne pulled back the steel steps and pulled out some light fluid. He and Cage dumped it all over the table at ringside. Wayne pulled it a lighter. “This is fun,” he said to the camera. Wayne lit the table on fire. Copeland gave Cage a spear in the ring. Wayne leapt onto the apron, but Copeland knocked him to a knee. He grabbed the lighter fluid and doused the table again. He lit the table on fire a second time, then quikly gave Nick a Powerbomb onto the flaming table. It didn’t break. Wayne bounced off of it violently and thrashed around, selling the burns.

Back in the ring, Cage charged at Copeland with the TNT title in hand. Adam caught him with a low blow, and a Killswitch for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Adam Copeland in 24:48 to win the TNT Championship

Just as Copeland held up the TNT Championship, Killswitch slid in the ring behind him. He gave the new champion a big Chokeslam. Killswitch set up a chair and gave Copeland another Chokeslam onto it. Shayna Wayne smiled from ringside. Killswitch grabbed his contract for a TNT title match. Taz and Excalibur noted that it’s for anytime, anywhere. Just as Killswitch was about to hand it over, Cage returned to the ring and shoved the referee out of the way.

Cage began pleading with Killswitch. He whispered something in his ear and Killswitch immediately lowered his head, handing the contract over to Cage. Cage signed it and handed it over to Paul Turner.

(8) ADAM COPELAND (c) vs. CHRISTIAN CAGE – TNT Championship match

Christian Cage immediately gave Adam Copeland a spear and covered him for a three count.

WINNER: Christian Cage in 0:10 to win the TNT Championship

The camera stayed fixed on Copeland as he slowly returned to his feet, with some assistance, and stumbled to the back.

(LeClair’s Analysis:

-Back at the announcers desk, Excalibur turned focus to the finals of the Continental Classic. He tossed to a video package for the match.

Eddie Kingston was out first to a strong reaction. Excalibur welcomed Brian Danielson to the announcers desk. “Wild Thing” hit and the camera caught up to Jon Moxley marching down a backstage hallway. It followed him out a tunnel opposite the entrance way, then the broadcast pulled back to show him make his walk around the wall of the lower bowl. Kingston stood on the middle turnbuckle, watching Moxley intently.

The two came face-to-face. Moxley stood stoically while Eddie talked some trash.

(9) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. JON MOXLEY – AEW Continental Classic Tournament Finals

Jon Moxley slapped the turnbuckle and the bell rang. The two men approached center, feeling each other out. Bryan Danielson mentioned that Eddie is wearing kickpads. He said Kingston’s punches are stronger than his, and his strongest suit. Moxley and Kingston engaged in some quick grappling. Moxley wound up in a mounted position over Eddie. Kingston blew him a kiss. The two returned to their feet and continued the feeling out process.

The two men traded a couple of side headlocks and Irish Whip exchanges. Kingston gave Moxley a shoulder tackle, and then invited Mox to do the same. He did, but Eddie didn’t go down. Kingston gave Moxley a leaping Enziguri. Moxley immediately grabbed at his trap and rolled to the outside. Kingston didn’t want to wait. He dove through the middle rope, grazing Moxley but flying over his head, crashing hard into the ringside barrier. Kingston shook off the cobwebs and slid back in the ring to meet a waiting Jon Moxley.

Moxley was baiting him. He gave Kingston a throw across the ring. Kingston rolled to the floor. Mox followed and delivered a double underhook DDT on the floor. Bryce Remsburg checked on Kingston. Eddie waved him off. “Stop asking!” he barked. Eddie slid back in the ring. Moxley gave him a Snapmare as the match approached 6:30. He tried to work Kingston the corner, but Eddie blocked it with a series of chops. Mox got his elbows up, causing Kingston to chop his forearms. He recoiled in pain. Moxley dropped him and covered for a two count. Excalibur said Moxley has let the air out of the Nassau Coliseum.

Jon applied an STF. Eddie bit his hand to break free. He and Jon came to blows in the center again, trading chops. Eddie landed on that nearly dropped Moxley. It brought him to a knee. He asked for a moment and then pounded the mat. Moxley got in Eddie’s face and gave him a heavy chop of his own. Kingston lowered his straps and the two continued their back-and-forth. Danielson admonished Moxley, “don’t get in a pissing contest with Eddie Kingston!”

Each man gave the other a middle finger followed by a violent chop. The hits increased in pace and maintained their intensity. Moxley began hitting the ropes, delivering lariats that Kingston just swallowed. Moxley stumbled, awkwardly grabbing at his knee. The announcers noted the previous injury suffered during the course of the Continental Classic. Kingston caught him with a spinning back fist. Mox retreated to the corner. Eddie gave him rapid chops, walking him corner to corner. He finished with a DDT. Mox popped to his feet and caught Kingston with a cutter. Kingston stood quickly. Jon hit him with a lariat. Eddie pulled Mox in and delivered a Northern Lights Bomb for a cover and two count just before 12:00.

After easily sliding free of a headlock, Danielson noted that members of the BCC train extensively in headlock techniques and counters. Kingston still managed to drive his elbow repeatedly into the open neck and shoulder of Moxley. After rolling around on the mat for position, Moxley applied a Sleeper on Eddie Kingston. He got his legs wrapped, cutting Kingston’s air supply. Eddie managed to stand, but Mox remained clenched. Eddie collapsed forward into the ropes, a moment of good luck necessitating a break. Moxley gave middle fingers to the crowd, who were firmly rooted in Eddie’s corner. He caught Kingston with a lariat, but grabbed at his own forearm in pain.

Kingston and Moxley traded headbutts from their knees. Eddie swung at the air and collapsed in a heap. Moxley challenged him to stand up. Kingston grabbed at Jon’s chest. Jon slapped him in the face. Eddie rose to his feet. The two traded hard chops. Eddie exploded with a Uraken. He collapsed onto Moxley for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Eddie Kingston in 17:17

Bryce Remsburg retrieved Kingston’s title belts, then revealed the new Continental Championship. Kingston slung his NJPW and ROH titles over his shoulders and held the new AEW title high above his head. He had tears in his eyes. Jon Moxley began to come to, clutching his neck. Kingston put his titles down and turned his attention to his friend and opponent. Kingston dropped to his knees, leveling with Mox. A huge “you deserve it” chant broke out.

Moxley rose to his feet. He gave Kingston a friendly slap on the chest and the two hugged. Moxley left the ring to Kingston, and exited through the crowd. Eddie’s music played again and he held the titles up for the fans. Kingston knelt on the ramp, bowing for the crowd and kissing his titles.

-Back at the announcers desk, Excalibur reset the stage, talking up next week’s TV. He then turned to the main event, tossing to a video package.

Tony Schiavone rejoined the announcers desk after the video package. Samoa Joe marched to the ring, all business. He stared intently toward the entrance. The lights dimmed and a video played of Long Island “locals” touting MJF as “our scumbag.” A large chant in kind filled the Nassau Coliseum. MJF’s music hit and the champion emerged to an initial strong reaction that tapered off until he hoisted the AEW title in the ring. His robe said “King of Long Island” on the back and “Most Magical Place in the World” on its wings.

The champion took a seat on the top turnbuckle and took in the loud “he’s our scumbag” chant. MJF hopped to the mat and pointed back toward the entrance. Adam Cole’s music hit and he emerged from the curtain, still on crutches. Samoa Joe’s previously collected demeanor broke down and he began barking at referee Bryce Remsburg. Justin Roberts provided Championship match introductions.

(10) MJF (c, w/ Adam Cole) vs. SAMOA JOE – AEW World Heavyweight Championship match

MJF’s shoulder was heavily taped, and he was sporting a heavy brace strapped across his body. Taz immediately noted it could “be a problem.” Samoa Joe tried to target it immediately, but Max shrugged him off with an arrogant strut. He worked Joe into the corner and charged. Samoa Joe dropped him easily with a Uranagi out of the corner. He tossed MJF into the northwest corner of the ring and downed him. He stomped him quickly and violently. “Long Island Sucks!” he yelled. “F— you, Joe!” the crowd chanted in response.

Samoa Joe gave the champion a quick Snapmare, then kick to the injured shoulder. He adjusted his waistband and paced around the ring cockily. Joe tried grabbing the arm of Max for an early hold, but MJF slid free. Joe still stomped on the arm for good measure, then slammed it against the mat. Max cried out in pain. Adam Cole slapped the mat, trying to will Max to life. Joe gave the champion an Enziguri in the corner. He immediately set him up for a Muscle Buster. Max flipped over his back. Joe spun around and charged, but over-committed. Max pulled the rope down and Joe went toppling to the floor.

Any reprieve for the champion was short-lived. Joe slid back into the ring almost immediately. Max rolled him up for a surprise cover, but Joe kicked out at one. MJF called for a Kangaroo Kick. Joe caught his leg and tossed him over the top rope. Max held on, trying to skin the cat. His shoulder began to give out, and Joe kicked him through the middle rope. Max went flying into the entry way. Joe quickly slid the champion back in the ring and delivered a Death Valley Driver for a cover and two count at 5:45. MJF dragged himself to his feet. Joe immediately pulled him into a German Suplex. He held on and delivered a release straight-jacket German Suplex for a cover and two count.

Joe caught his breath while Max writhed on the mat. Taz said it’s been a while since he’s seen Joe pull out a Suplex. Excalibur and Tony noted that he’s aware of Max’s shoulder injury, and it makes sense to try to further exploit it. Joe worked Max onto the apron. MJF tried to climb onto the turnbuckle, but Samoa Joe scooped him into position for a Muscle Buster. Joe delivered the move right on the apron. Max landed directly on the injured shoulder. Joe seemed to check Max for life, then tossed him haphazardly into the ring. Joe covered him for a near fall.

The crowd tried to will the champion to life. He threw a couple of weak punches, but Joe just overpowered him. Joe hoisted Max onto the top turnbuckle in the southwestern corner of the ring, looking for another Muscle Buster. Max blocked it. He leapt over Joe’s head and kicked him in the back to create some separation. Friedman slammed Joe’s head against the turnbuckle repeatedly. He mounted him for counting punches with the good hand. The crowd chanted along through nine, followed by a forehead bite. Remsburg broke it up. MJF used his good arm to raise the bad one, then called for the Kangaroo Kick again. He charged, but Joe kicked him in the face.

Samoa Joe climbed to the middle rope. The champion caught him with a thumb to the eye. MJF slid underneath Joe and tried to hoist him onto his shoulders, but the arm gave out and Joe collapsed on top of him. The two men stood slowly. Max threw his body into Joe, causing him to spill onto the apron. He pulled Joe in for a Heatseeker and managed to nail it. Max covered for a near fall just before 11:45. Adam Cole slapped the ring, willing the crowd to build behind the champion.

With Joe slumped against the middle rope on the apron, Max set up for another Heatseeker. This time, Joe deadlifted Max into the air and carried him back into the ring. MJF managed to counter and drop Joe to the mat, landing on top of him and in position for Salt of the Earth. He applied it, using his own wrist tape to hook Joe’s hand and gain leverage. Joe still managed to break free and turn it over into his own arm bar on the injured arm. MJF crawled valiantly toward the ropes. Cole willed him toe reach. Max reached the bottom rope. Schiavone wondered how much damage was done. Cole continued to shout words of encouragement.

Both champion and challenger struggled for position in the center. Max shoved Joe toward the corner, toppling Bryce Remsburg in the process. Max smiled, revealing it was purposeful. Joe climbed to the middle turnbuckle. Max gave him a low blow. He hoisted him onto his shoulders successfully this time and marched to the center of the ring. MJF delivered an F5. The crowd erupted. Both men were down and out. The match ticked past 16:00 and MJF threw an arm over Joe’s body for a cover. Remsburg counted slowly. Joe managed to kick out just in time. MJF called for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He looked to Adam Cole. Cole fished it out of his pocket. Just as Max slid it onto his finger, Joe grabbed him from behind and applied the Coquina Clutch. MJF climbed the ropes with his feet and used his weight to fall onto Joe into a cover. Joe kicked out.

Samoa Joe didn’t relinquish the hold. Max reached out desperately. Joe wrapped the legs. Max began fading. The referee raised his hand three times and called for the bell.

WINNER: Samoa Joe in 17:53 to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship

A stunned silence immediately fell over the crowd. Adam Cole dropped his head into his hands. Joe held the title up and immediately left the ring, hardly celebrating. Adam Cole slid in the ring and gave MJF a pep-talk. A loud “bullsh–t” chant rang out. Suddenly, the Devil’s masked men emerged from the crowd and surrounded the ring. They slid under the ropes and pounced. The beat down MJF and Cole, then held them both by the arms, facing each other.

Cole begged for the masked man to hit him. MJF to be hit instead. The lights cut out. When they returned, Adam Cole was sitting in a chair. The four masked men were behind him. They removed their masks. It was The Kingdom, Roderick Strong, and Wardlow. Wardlow gave MJF a Powerbomb. Adam Cole pulled the devil mask out of his coat pocket. He tossed it on Max’s fallen body. The crowd booed tepidly. Cole knelt over MJF’s body and the show faded to black.