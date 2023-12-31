FREE PODCAST 12/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Brandon LeClair and Frank Peteani join Greg to break down the AEW Worlds End PPV, including Frank’s live experience, thoughts on each match, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributors Brandon LeClair and Frank Peteani for a match-by-match recap of AEW Worlds End. Frank gives his live impressions of the show, as does an emailer with their thoughts. They talk about some of the big-picture issues that plagued this show, and much more.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.