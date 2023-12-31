FREE PODCAST 12/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Brandon LeClair and Frank Peteani join Greg to break down the AEW Worlds End PPV, including Frank’s live experience, thoughts on each match, more (130 min.)

News Ticker

December 31, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributors Brandon LeClair and Frank Peteani for a match-by-match recap of AEW Worlds End. Frank gives his live impressions of the show, as does an emailer with their thoughts. They talk about some of the big-picture issues that plagued this show, and much more.

